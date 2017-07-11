Hong Kong police charge 2 men after Stand News raid

Two of the seven journalists arrested after Hong Kong police raided the office of online media organization Stand News were charged with sedition on Thursday, police said.

All journalists had been waiting in police detention for around 30 hours after being arrested yesterday, awaiting either formal charges or release from detention.

Under Hong Kong law, police can detain suspects for a maximum of 48 hours.

This is a developing story. Please check again for updates.

