Hong Kong police charge 2 men after Stand News raid

Two of the seven journalists arrested after Hong Kong police raided the office of online media organization Stand News were charged with sedition on Thursday, police said.

The police said in a statement that it officially charged "two men, aged 34 and 52 respectively, and an online media company, each with one count of conspiracy to publish seditious publication."

"The two persons were arrested yesterday (December 29) for conspiracy to publish seditious publication, contravening section 9 and 10 of the Crimes Ordinance," it added.

The police did not identify either the reporters or the online media company, in line with its practice of not naming persons in statements it issues.

Carrie Lam says arrests doesn't supresss press freedom

Earlier on Thursday, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam told reporters that the raid and arrests were law enforcement actions and not aimed at the media industry.

"These actions have nothing to do with so-called suppression of press freedom," she said.

She hit back at foreign governments calling for the release of journalists, adding that "journalism is not seditious…but seditious activities could not condoned under the guise of news reporting."

Police raid media office

Hong Kong police arrested seven journalists who either worked with Stand News or were former employees of the news organization on Wednesday.

Around 200 national police officers raided the media organization's office around lunchtime. Later on Wednesday, the news organization said it was shutting operations.

DW correspondent Phoebe Kong reported that officers of the Hong Kong police's national security department also searched the home of Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Ronson Chan the same day.

This is a developing story. Please check again for updates.

