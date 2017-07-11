Hong Kong police arrest pro-democracy newspaper executives

The police have arrested five executives, including the chief editor, of the Apple Daily newspaper. The newspaper is known for its critical coverage of China.
Pro-democracy campaigners protest against the arrest of activists under the national security law on March 3
Hong Kong police raided the office of Apple Daily, a newspaper known for its critical coverage of China and Hong Kong, on Thursday morning.
Five senior executives, including the editor-in-chief, Ryan Law, have been arrested. Dozens of police officers took part in the raid, according to DW East Asia correspondent William Yang.
The Hong Kong government said in a statement Thursday that the National Security Department had arrested five directors of a company on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country.
The statement said four men and a woman aged between 47 and 63 were arrested. No other details were provided.
The publisher of Apple Daily, Jimmy Lai, was arrested last yearunder the same law.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
rm/sms (AP, Reuters)