Hong Kong police arrest pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested for "unlawful assembly" related to a 2019 protest against a government ban on face masks, his lawyer said.

The 23-year-old said on Twitter that he was also being held for violating the anti-mask law – a ban on wearing face masks in public places, which has since been ruled unconstitutional.

"The arrest is related to participating in an unauthorized assembly on 5Oct last year. He is told to have violated the draconian anti-mask law as well," Wong's official Twitter account said.

The Hong Kong government invoked a colonial-era emergency law on Oct. 4 of last year to ban the wearing of masks at demonstrations, sparking an outry and mass protests against the ban across the city the next day.

Veteran activist Koo Sze-yiu of the League of Social Democrats has also been arrested on suspicion of participating in the same demonstrations as Wong, according to the Hong Kong Free Press.

More to come...

lc/rt (AFP)