Hong Kong: Police arrest members of group behind Tiananmen Square vigils

Police in Hong Kong arrested four members of the Hong Kong Alliance group which had organized Tiananmen Square vigils in the city, a day after they refused to cooperate with a national security investigation.

Among those arrested were vice-chairwoman of the alliance Chow Hang-tung, as well as Simon Leung, Sean Tang and Chan To-wai. The group is one among several organizations currently being investigated by Hong Kong's new national security unit.

"I want to tell Hong Kongers that we need to continue to resist, don’t surrender to the unreasonable power quickly and easily," Chow had told reporters on Tuesday.

Chow Hang-tung is a prominent lawyer, who was supposed to represent detained opposition politician Gwyneth Ho at a bail hearing on the same day.

Accused of being a 'foreign agent'

The organization had been accused of working as a "foreign agent," and authorities had asked for their operational and financial information, including personal details of all members since its foundation in 1989. Authorities had also demanded the minutes of all meetings, and details of exchanges with other NGOs advocating for democracy and human rights in China.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Cleaning the Pillar of Shame Hong Kong students clean the Pillar of Shame statue on the 32nd anniversary of the massacre on Tiananmen Square, which officially left 300 people dead, according to government statistics, after the Chinese military brutally suppressed protests in support of democracy. Independent international estimates put the toll at several thousand.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Police march on Victoria Park Police warned Hong Kong residents not to attend the banned Victora Park memorial event Friday. In years past, tens of thousands of people gathered in Victoria Park to honor the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre, which occurred 32 years ago.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Police warning Police officers banners referenced the national security law imposed by Beijing. They warned that Hong Kong residents gathering in Victoria Park to mark the anniversary could face prosecution. Officers arrested an organizer of the annual candlelight vigil.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Vigils with smartphones ... Historically, candles were lit at 8 p.m., with a minute's silence at 8:09 p.m. to signify the year 1989. After police closed Victoria Park, people used the lights on their cellphones (seen here in the Causeway Bay district) to signal their support for democracy commemoration of the Tiananmen victims in China.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures ... and traditional candlelight A woman holds candles in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong to remember the Tiananmen Square victims. After police closed Victoria Park, Hong Kong residents around the city found their own ways to mark the massacre of students.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Disrupting memorial gatherings Police move to disperse Hong Kong residents gathering in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong. Authorities had cordoned off the traditional gathering place Victoria Park, citing fears over coronavirus. Author: Amanda Rivkin



The alliance had denied all accusations of wrongdoing. They could face an HK $100,000 (roughly €11,000 or US $13,000) fine and six months in prison for failing to provide the information.

Tuesday was the deadline for the request. Members of the alliance handed in a letter to the police saying the request was illegal and arbitrary, since no evidence of wrongdoing had been presented.

"Any law enforcement actions taken by the law enforcement agencies are based on evidence, strictly according to the law," said the security police.

China has cracked down upon the pro-democracy movement and free speech since imposing the controversial national security law on Hong Kong from Beijing, after it failed to clear the port city's own legislature.

In August, a new censorship law was introduced, where already-released films will also be scrutinized for content breaching the "national security law."

Activists have lamented the worsening freedom of speech and crackdown on dissent in the special administrative region of China since the imposition of the national security law.

