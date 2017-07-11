Hong Kong police arrest 9 over alleged bomb plot

Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested nine people, including six students, on suspicion of engaging in terrorist activity.

The police made the arrests after uncovering an alleged attempt to make explosives and plant bombs across the city.

The group was allegedly attempting to make the explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP) in a hostel room that police described as a laboratory for bomb-making equipment.

They planned to use the TATP to bomb courts, and public infrastructure such as cross-harbor tunnels and railways, in addition to placing them in public trash cans, police said.

The motive was "to maximize damage caused to the society," they added.

