Hong Kong: Police arrest 6 over 'seditious publications'

Police in Hong Kong arrested six senior current and former staff members of an online media organization, authorities said on Wednesday morning.

The six have been arrested for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications," the government added in a press release.

Police raid office, houses

In a Wednesday press release, Hong Kong police said that they had conducted a search against an "online media company," deploying over "200 uniformed and plainclothes police officers."

The official police statement did not identify those who were arrested but said they were three men and three women.

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB said the six are current or former staff from pro-democracy news website Stand News.

DW correspondent Phoebe Kong said officers of the Hong Kong police's national security department searched the home of Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Ronson Chan.

Police said in a statement that they were conducting a search with a warrant authorizing them "to search and seize relevant journalistic materials."

Stand News posted a video on Facebook of police officers saying they had a warrant to investigate the "conspiracy to publish a publication of seditious publications."

Police were also searching the homes of Chan's colleagues from Stand News, according to Kong.

A 'dangerous precedent'

Eric Lai, Hong Kong law fellow at Georgetown University's Center for Asian Law, told DW that the arrests would be a "dangerous precedent" as the government can arrest people "retroactively."

"The charge of seditious publication was also used to charge the unionists who published the children's book a few months ago," Lai said.

"It was quite disturbing because seditious law in Hong Kong is a kind of speech crime that the government can use whenever it needs once they interpret any expression or publications that are anti-government."

A crackdown on dissent

This is not the first time Hong Kong police have conducted raids on journalists.

In June, hundreds of police raided the premises of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily. Apple Daily executives were arrested for "collusion with a foreign country."

Hong Kong prosecutors filed an additional "seditious publications" charge against Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai on Tuesday.

Hong Kong passed a controversial national security law in June of last year.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong held a "patriots-only" legislative election, which critics said marginalized pro-democracy candidates.

DW's William Yang in Taipei contributed to this report.

sdi/fb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)