 Hong Kong: Police arrest 6 journalists | News | DW | 28.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong: Police arrest 6 journalists

The government said the six senior journalists were former and current staff of an online media company. They have been arrested for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications."

Breaking news English

Police in Hong Kong arrested six senior current and former staff members of an online media organization, the government said on Wednesday morning.

The six have been arrested for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications," the government added in a press release.

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB said the six are current or former staff from pro-democracy news website Stand News.

More to follow...

Advertisement