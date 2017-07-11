Hong Kong: Police arrest 6 journalists for sedition

Police in Hong Kong arrested six senior current and former staff members of an online media organization, the government said on Wednesday morning.

The six have been arrested for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications," the government added in a press release.

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB said the six are current or former staff from pro-democracy news website Stand News.

DW correspondent Phoebe Kong said that officers of the Hong Kong police's national security department were searching the home Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Ronson Chan's home.

Police were also searching the homes of Chan's colleagues from Stand News, according to Kong.

Stand News is a pro-democracy news outlet based in Hong Kong.

This is not the first time Hong Kong police have conducted raids on journalists.

In June, hundreds of police raided the premises of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily. Apple Daily executives were arrested for "collusion with a foreign country."

More to follow...

sdi/fb (AP, Reuters)