Hong Kong: Police arrest 6 journalists for sedition

Police in Hong Kong arrested six senior current and former staff members of an online media organization, the government said on Wednesday morning.

The six have been arrested for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications," the government added in a press release.

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB said the six are current or former staff from pro-democracy news website Stand News.

DW correspondent Phoebe Kong said that officers of the Hong Kong police's national security department were searching the home Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Ronson Chan's home.

Police were also searching the homes of Chan's colleagues from Stand News, according to Kong.

Stand News is a pro-democracy news outlet based in Hong Kong.

What are the implications of the arrest?

Eric Lai, Hong Kong law fellow at Georgetown University's Center for Asian Law, told DW that the arrest would be a "dangerous precedent" as the government can arrest people "retroactively."

"The charge of seditious publication was also used to charge the unionists who published the children’s book a few months ago," Lai said.

"It was quite disturbing because seditious law in Hong Kong is a kind of speech crime that the government can use whenever it needs once they interpret any expression or publications that are anti-government."

What is the situation in Hong Kong?

This is not the first time Hong Kong police have conducted raids on journalists.

In June, hundreds of police raided the premises of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily. Apple Daily executives were arrested for "collusion with a foreign country."

Hong Kong prosecutors filed an additional "seditious publications" charge against Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai on Tuesday.

Hong Kong passed a controversial national security law in June of last year.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong held a'patriots-only' legislative election which marginalized pro-democracy candidates.

sdi/fb (AP, Reuters)