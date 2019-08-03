 Hong Kong police arrest 20 people after protests | News | DW | 04.08.2019

News

Hong Kong police arrest 20 people after protests

The first of two protests planned for Sunday has kicked off after a night of violent demonstrations. China's official news agency has warned that Beijing will not let the situation in the former British colony continue.

Watch video 02:08

Hong Kong rallies continue on weekend

Hong Kong police said on Sunday they had arrested 20 people for unlawful assembly and assault during the previous night's protests. Clashes between demonstrators and authorities continued into the early hours of Sunday morning after some protesters ignored police appeals to stick to the designated route.

The first of two planned rallies got underway on Sunday afternoon. A second protest also was expected later ahead of a general strike expected to take place on Monday.

Read more: Hong Kong strike: Can protesters shut down the city?

General strike on August 5 in Hong Kong's seven districts

Nine weeks of protests

What started as demonstrations against a controversial extradition law has blossomed into a movement fighting for expanded democratic rights and autonomy.

Recent protests have started to turn violent, with police taking bolder actions to disperse protesters, including firing rubber bullets and arresting dozens of participants.

Thousands of demonstrators dressed in black on Sunday marched peacefully in the town of Tseung Kwan O brandishing colourful banners and leaflets.

"We're trying to tell the government to [withdraw] the extradition bill and to police to stop the investigations and the violence," said technology student Gabriel Lee. 

Read more: Hong Kong pro-democracy movement — going from strength to strength

Reward offered for information about 'insane' protester

During Saturday's protests, several people scaled a flag pole, removed a Chinese flag and threw it into the iconic Victoria Harbour. Hong Kong's former leader CY Leung has offered 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,720, €114,970) for information about those involved.

Leung said that the act will provoke "enormous resentment from the entire nation." He pledged the cash award to anyone who provides clues about the "insane person" behind it.

Read more: Hong Kong protesters: 'We will stand together and never give up'

  • Protestors in helmets

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Defiance

    Despite official calls to disperse, demonstrators continued to march on Wednesday. They overturned police barriers and stood their ground even when confronted with pepper spray and a threat by police to use force if they continued to oppose their orders.

  • Umbrellas on a police barricade

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Homage

    Some protesters left umbrellas on the police barricades, an homage to the "Occupy Democracy" movement that began in 2014. The massive, months-long campaign was prompted by constitutional reforms that allowed Beijing to approve candidates for Hong Kong elections.

  • Crowd of protesters

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    One million strong

    Organizers say that over 1 million people have joined in the demonstrations, which blocked two main highways near government headquarters on Wednesday. Most of the protesters are students and young people. Students were boycotting classes to attend the rallies.

  • Protestors with red placards

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    A question of autonomy and rights

    Activists have decried the move to allow extradition to China, because of Beijing's poor human rights and legal record. Many in Hong Kong are also upset by the creeping authoritarianism in the city, after they were promised autonomy when the territory was given back to China from the UK in 1997.

  • A police officer and a protester

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    Out in force

    Thousands of officers, including riot police, have been deployed throughout the city. Over the weekend, demonstrators hurled bottles at security forces and tried to push their way into the parliament building, but were blocked.

  • Protestor with a placard reading Hong Kong is not China

    Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

    One country, two systems

    China has long promised Hong Kong self-rule under the "one country, two systems" motto. But for those in the sprawling city, the extradition bill is the latest in a long line of examples of creeping Chinese control.


kw/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

