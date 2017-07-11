Hong Kong passes new electoral law reducing voting rights

Hong Kong's legislature passed an electoral reform bill on Thursday that is set to increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the city's legislative council.

At the same time, it reduces the public's ability to chose elected representatives.

The changes are part of a set of reforms to Hong Kong's electoral system endorsed by China's rubber-stamp parliament in March.

Beijing's move at the time drew widespread international condemnation as a severe encroachment of the semi-autonomous territory's rights under the "one country, two systems" framework.

What do the reforms entail?

The reforms allow Hong Kong's national security department to carry out background checks to ensure candidates for public office are "patriotic," which critics say shuts out pro-democracy lawmakers who oppose Beijing-friendly policy.

The law also expands the number of seats in Hong Kong's legislature to 90, with 40 elected by a pro-Beijing committee.

Hong Kong voters will now only be allowed to directly elect 20 legislators, which is less than a quarter of total seats in the council.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers had praised the bill during a debate on Wednesday and Thursday, claiming reforms would prevent those not loyal to Hong Kong from running for office.

