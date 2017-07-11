Hong Kong orders Tiananmen vigil group to delete websites

A prominent pro-democracy organization in Hong Kong said on Thursday they will take down all their social media posts after receiving orders to erase posts from their website, as well as Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

Activists from the Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, known as the HK Alliance, said they had received a seven-day notice by the Hong Kong police commissioner last Friday.

What is the state of internet freedom in Hong Kong?

In recent months, Chinese mainland-style internet restrictions have become more commonplace in Hong Kong.

While Hong Kong maintains open access to the internet, authorities are cracking down on dissidents under China's controversial national security law passed in June 2020.

The HK Alliance is the latest activist group to be targeted by the law, which was passed by Beijing following violent pro-democracy protests in the city.

The law claims to target subversion, secession, terrorism, and foreign collusion, with tough sentences that include life in prison. But the international community has condemned its application to suppress rights. Under the law, police can also issue "takedown notices" for websites and social media pages.

The alliance activists said they were given till 10 pm (1500 GMT) on September 16 to comply with the notice and linked a new Facebook page for their followers.

What is the HK Alliance?

Since 1990, the group has organized annual vigils commemorating the Tiananmen Massacre. In the past two years, police have banned the public candlelight event, citing COVID risks.

Activists were placed under scrutiny after the police accused the group members of being "foreign agents." The group denies the accusations.

On Wednesday, nine veteran activists — including five who are already in jail on protest-related charges — were given a sentence for taking part in an outlawed vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Cleaning the Pillar of Shame Hong Kong students clean the Pillar of Shame statue on the 32nd anniversary of the massacre on Tiananmen Square, which officially left 300 people dead, according to government statistics, after the Chinese military brutally suppressed protests in support of democracy. Independent international estimates put the toll at several thousand.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Police march on Victoria Park Police warned Hong Kong residents not to attend the banned Victora Park memorial event Friday. In years past, tens of thousands of people gathered in Victoria Park to honor the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre, which occurred 32 years ago.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Police warning Police officers banners referenced the national security law imposed by Beijing. They warned that Hong Kong residents gathering in Victoria Park to mark the anniversary could face prosecution. Officers arrested an organizer of the annual candlelight vigil.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Vigils with smartphones ... Historically, candles were lit at 8 p.m., with a minute's silence at 8:09 p.m. to signify the year 1989. After police closed Victoria Park, people used the lights on their cellphones (seen here in the Causeway Bay district) to signal their support for democracy commemoration of the Tiananmen victims in China.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures ... and traditional candlelight A woman holds candles in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong to remember the Tiananmen Square victims. After police closed Victoria Park, Hong Kong residents around the city found their own ways to mark the massacre of students.

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen anniversary — in pictures Disrupting memorial gatherings Police move to disperse Hong Kong residents gathering in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong. Authorities had cordoned off the traditional gathering place Victoria Park, citing fears over coronavirus. Author: Amanda Rivkin



The alliance has already created a digital archive of its Tiananmen museum with the help of activists abroad to preserve its archives in the event of persecution.

Detained pro-democracy activists are routinely ordered by courts to halt online posts as part of their bail conditions.

