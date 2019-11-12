Hong Kong on 'brink of total breakdown'

Authorities raised security levels on Wednesday around Hong Kong after a night of renewed violence.

Many of the clashes took place at university campuses, with a large number of students joining the anti-government protests, despite Chief Executive Carrie Lam urging students to obey the law.

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong tweeted that the clash was "injuring students."

Protesters stepped up their "blossom everywhere" campaign of road blocks and vandalism in an attempt to bring the city to its knees. During the Wednesday lunchtime rush hour over 1,000 demonstrators blocked roads in the heart of the city's financial district. Many wore face masks in defiance of an ongoing ban.

Scores of riot police tried to disperse the crowds, beating some people. One police spokesman warned that the city was on the "brink of a total breakdown."

Hong Kong Hospital Authority estimated on Wednesday morning that 81 people were injured in the preceding 24 hours. A man shot by police on Monday and another man set on fire by protesters both remain in critical condition.

Read more: 'Too late' for Hong Kong government to gain citizens' trust

Protesters throw a molotov cocktail onto a subway car in Hong Kong

Schools suspended amid safety concerns

Police also used force to gain control of a bridge from which protesters were dropping objects onto a road below.

"The police have a duty to ensure public safety is maintained," Security Secretary John Lee told reporters. "That's why we had to take charge of the bridge formerly controlled by the protesters."

University classes were suspended on Wednesday while parents were advised that they could keep their children at home. The Education Bureau plans to shut all schools on Thursday for safety reasons and many financial institutions asked their staff to work from home.

Many subways and rail stations were closed as protesters targeted commuters. Gasoline bombs were thrown and fires lit. Police warned protesters to stop violent acts.

The events of the last few days have been among the most bloody since protests began in June. Protests originally began in opposition of an unpopular Chinese extradition law which was later overturned.

Protesters have since taken to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the Hong Kong system of government as a whole.

Watch video 02:09 Share 'Total breakdown' in Hongkong? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3StzP Authorities: Hongkong close to 'total breakdown'

ed/rt (AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.