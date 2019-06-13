Hong Kong may suspend controversial extradition bill

City leader Carrie Lam is scheduled to hold a press conference, with media reporting she will back down on the bill. The proposed law has triggered the biggest protests in the city since its British handover in 1997.
Hong Kong's government is set to announce on Saturday a delay to an unpopular extradition bill that has triggered the biggest protests in the Chinese city since its handover in 1997, several local media outlets reported.
City leader Carrie Lam is to address reporters at 3:00 pm local time (07:00 UTC) following a meeting with pro-Beijing lawmakers, including some who have urged her to back down on the proposed law.
"Shouldn't we cool the citizens down?" Hong Kong lawmaker and Beijing loyalist Ann Chiang told i-Cable News. "I think to postpone it for a little is not a bad thing. At this moment, the government should examine itself."
Read more: Hong Kong protests: 'This discontent is really about China'
Before the protests, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was adamant about pushing the bill through parliament
Growing anger
The bill proposes a legal mechanism to allow the extradition of Hong Kong residents and Chinese or foreign nationals traveling through the city to mainland China. Hong Kong leader Lam argues that it prevents criminals from seeking to hide in the financial hub.
But critics believe it would extend Beijing's grip on the autonomous city, which is governed under a "one country, two systems" policy cemented during the British handover of Hong Kong in 1997.
Last Sunday, more than a million protesters took to the streets to call on the government to withdraw the proposed law, prompting a heavy-handed crackdown with police using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.
Thousands of parents gathered on Friday to decry the violence against the predominantly young protesters. "My kids were also out there that day, and although I want them to be safe, want them to be at home, this is their home," Y. Chan told Agence France-Presse news agency. "They are defending it."
Read more: Opinion: Hong Kong wants democracy
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/jm (AFP, Reuters)
More than a million Hong Kongers have taken to the streets to protest against a Beijing-backed extradition bill. But are the rallies more about public anger toward China's role in the city's affairs? (13.06.2019)
More than one million people took to Hong Kong's streets on Sunday to protest the new extradition-to-China law. What they're calling for is totally legitimate, says Alexander Görlach. (12.06.2019)
The center of Hong Kong remained tense as opposition to the draft extradition bill allowing people to be sent to China continued. International concerns have also been expressed. (13.06.2019)
Police have clashed with protesters in Hong Kong during a massive rally against a bill to extradite prisoners to mainland China. Organizers claim more than 1 million people took part in the demo. (09.06.2019)
Beijing warned against "outside interference" in Hong Kong politics as it promised to support the city's government. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets to demand parliament nix the controversial law. (10.06.2019)
Thousands of protesters descended on the government headquarters and blocked at least two major roads in central Hong Kong to oppose a new extradition bill. The bill's second reading was delayed due to the demonstration. (12.06.2019)