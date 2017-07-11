 Hong Kong mass arrest: A further erosion of freedoms? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 28.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Hong Kong mass arrest: A further erosion of freedoms?

A pro-Beijing lawmaker tells DW’s Sarah Kelly that freedoms have been tightened in Hong Kong under the national security law, but the world is "overreacting" to the recent mass arrest of pro-democracy activists.

Watch video 26:06

Michael Tien on Conflict Zone

"There has been a tightening of freedom to express views, particularly when it comes to Hong Kong gaining some kind of a greater control over its own destiny," a pro-Beijing lawmaker for the special administrative region has said.

"If anybody comes up with any kind of claim that goes against the Basic Law, yes, the freedom to express such views is much less today than before because of the national security bill," Hong Konger politician Michael Tien told DW's Conflict Zone.

Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam: Activists' methods akin to 'treason'

Worries over creeping authoritarianism have only grown since Beijing imposed its vague national security law in June 2020 after months of mass protest. Prominent young activists including Wong, Chow and Lam have since been jailed and others have fled abroad to avoid being targeted under the new law.

Tien did not wish to comment on particular activists but said asking foreign governments to implement sanctions against one’s own country — as Wong has done against China — was "unthinkable" and would be seen elsewhere as "treason."

In early January, the mass arrest of dozens of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong provoked international condemnation and was seen as further evidence of Beijing tightening its control over the semi-autonomous territory.

Watch video 02:06

Who is jailed pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong?

UN: Opposition figures detained for 'exercising legitimate rights'

But when asked by DW’s Sarah Kelly if Hong Kong was witnessing a dismantling of its freedoms and its opposition, Tien disagreed and said everyone had to "cool down" over the arrests, suggesting investigations had to run their course. "What remains to be seen — what is important — [is] what specific charge do they end up coming through? And do they go according to every word in the national security law?"

Opposition figures in Hong Kong said the roundup was linked to their participation in a primary ballot in July 2020, in which over 600,000 people voted, to select pro-democracy candidates ahead of elections.

The UN’s human rights office denounced the arrests of activists, saying they indicated that "as had been feared, the offense of subversion under the National Security Law is indeed being used to detain individuals for exercising legitimate rights to participate in political and public life."

Hongkonger media mogual and democratic activist Jimmy Lai in police custody in December 2020

Democracy activist and media mogul Jimmy Lai was also detained in 2020 under the national security law

'The whole world is overreacting' to arrests

Was Tien disturbed that voting can get a person arrested in Hong Kong? Describing the background to the arrests, Tien said he didn’t believe the primary itself was unlawful, but reaction to the arrests had been overblown.

"And I'm supposed to be the more liberal of the pro-Beijing camp membership. The whole world is overreacting. They don't even know the details of these arrests or what it's all about ... Most likely a lot of them will never be charged. The key is, at the end, who will be charged and on what basis."

Tien sought to offer a constitutional distinction between holding a primary and pro-democracy activists soliciting foreign governments' help with ensuring democratic norms in Hong Kong. "One of the key suspicions is foreign government funding to fund the primary. Now, if they can prove that, then it's a whole new different matter," he went on to say.

Watch video 02:28

Activist seeks German backing on Hong Kong

Banned lawmakers 'have due process'

In November, four opposition lawmakers were barred from the Legislative Council by the executive, which the Hong Kong Bar Association said violated "the basic principles of fairness and due process inherent in the Rule of Law."

"We do have due process," Tien told Kelly. "And if they lose, they can go to the appeal court. And if they lose [again], they can go to the court of final appeal. Yes, they haven't done that. And I think they should."

Tien said he was "not totally behind government disqualifying these people on all the grounds and specific allegations that they make" and was waiting to see them defend themselves against the government’s allegations in court. 

"They should put the government to test about this kind of disqualification," he said. "[The] Hong Kong government may not win all the time."

  • Protester supplies inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    The store room

    Protesters stand in a supply room at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the last campus to hold out in a week of violent protests in Hong Kong. As the number of protesters dwindled to around 100 on Tuesday, demonstrators said food and other supplies were running low.

  • A riot police office fires tear gas at anti-government protesters at Hong Kong Polytechnic University

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    Security forces

    A riot police officer fires tear gas at anti-government protesters. In a dramatic moment, officers fired tear gas at protesters as they escaped down a rope descending from a footbridge.

  • Hong Kong anti-government protester carries a flaming molotov cocktail during protests.

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    Protester violence

    A protester holds a burning molotov cocktail during protests. Protesters assaulted police trying to enter the campus with the homemade explosives as well as arrows and bricks.

  • A Hong Kong anti-government protester sporting a face mask

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    Masked crusader

    A demonstrator sports a face-concealing mask. On Monday, the Hong Kong High Court ruled that the mask ban enacted over a month ago was unconstitutional. On Tuesday, a Chinese state media outlet condemned the decision to veto the ban and said that only China has the authority to rule on constitutional matters in Hong Kong.

  • A Hong Kong anti-government protester tries to escape through a sewage tunnel

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    The not-so-great escape

    A protester tries to escape through a sewage tunnel. Around a dozen protesters tried to escape the university protests through the sewage system, but we're forced to turn back.

  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about Hong Kong at a press conference in Washington, D.C.

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    A word from abroad

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US was "gravely concerned" about recent developments in Hong Kong. He stressed that the US believes the government in Hong Kong is responsible for restoring peace.

  • Young people exit through a security control point set up at Hong Kong Polytechnic University

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    Stranded on campus

    Young people go through a security control point set up at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Tuesday morning. A group of parents and pastors called for police to let the students leave. They claimed that many were peaceful protesters who were stuck in campus for fear of being arrested for rioting.

  • Emergency service workers remove a man from the campus

    Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground

    Hundreds injured

    Emergency service workers remove a man from the campus. More than 200 people have been injured in two days of violent clashes

    Author: Kristie Pladson


DW recommends

US, Australia, UK, Canada slam Hong Kong mass arrests

The four countries charged that the new national security law used to justify the arrests had "eliminated dissent." Hong Kong authorities reportedly used the same law on Sunday to block a popular news site.  

UK lawyer quits Hong Kong team prosecuting activists

The British lawyer, David Perry, stepped down as lead prosecutor in the upcoming trial of nine activists, including media mogul Jimmy Lai. Perry's involvement sparked a widespread outcry over legal ethics in the UK.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Michael Tien on Conflict Zone  

Nathan Law: Arrests mean end of one country, two systems  

Hong Kong activist calls rationale for arrests 'absurd'  

Advertisement