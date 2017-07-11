Hong Kong leader warns law society to stay out of politics

Authorities in Hong Kong continue to ramp up pressure on civil society and professional organizations.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said that ties would be severed if a professional legal association got involved in politics. Speaking at a news conference Lam said: "If the Law Society's professionalism is trumped by politics, the government will consider cutting ties with it."

Hong Kong's Law Society is a professional association for solicitors in the city. It performs a regulatory role and monitors the conduct of those in the legal profession.

Why the warning?

The Hong Kong Law Society has over 12,000 members. It is able to issue attorneys with certificates and is able to investigate instances of malpractice, along with its important oversight role.

In a week's time the legal body will hold elections for five of its 20 council members. There appears to be concern from Hong Kong's leadership that potential candidates with liberal and pro-democracy views may get elected.

In April, another of the city's legal organizations, the Bar Association, was warned by Lam. The territory's leader said it would intervene after the association's chair, Paul Harris, spoke out about prison sentences given to pro-democracy politicians.

Civic groups warned against crossing ‘red line'

Lam also has civic organizations in her crosshairs. She said that groups who disregard national security should be disbanded.

"In the past we have seen organizations and individuals crossing these red lines. In my opinion, the only choice is at this time is disbandment,'' Lam said. "So it's nothing to do with exercising your right or your freedom.''

The comments were made after the Civil Human Rights Front, a pro-democracy group responsible for organizing some of the city's largest protests, was forced to close due to political pressure. The group said it could no longer operate following the imprisonment of its leader, Figo Chan, along with a decline in membership.

Dozens of civil society groups have shut down with the increased pressure from government.

Authorities have been conducting a crackdown on dissent in the city after months of major anti-government protests in 2019.

