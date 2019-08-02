 Hong Kong leader warns city in a ′very dangerous situation′ | News | DW | 05.08.2019

News

Hong Kong leader warns city in a 'very dangerous situation'

Protesters should "say no to chaos," city leader Carrie Lam said in her first media appearance in days. Activists have called for her resignation, along with expanded democratic rights and further autonomy from China.

Carrie Lam

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, vowed on Monday to maintain law and order on the day of the city-wide strike that is crippling Hong Kong.

Protesters have targeted the city's public transport during the Monday morning rush hour. At least seven railway lines were shut down as protesters blocked entrances to commuter trains.

More than 100 flights were canceled at Hong Kong's airport and the airport's express train service has also been suspended.

The city leader said that the protests have caused the "majority of Hong Kong people" great "anxiety." Lam added that the "government will be resolute in maintaining law and order in Hong Kong and restoring confidence" and that now was the time to "rally together."

Read more: Hong Kong protesters: 'We will stand together and never give up'

Buses, people and cars clog the street in Hong Kong

At least seven railway lines were shut down as protesters targeted public transport on Monday

Mass protests enter ninth week

The mass demonstrations have entered their ninth consecutive week. Lam's comments come after weeks of daily marches and protests that have often turned into violent confrontations between demonstrators and police.

Police have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. On Sunday, authorities announced that they would use blue colored liquid to distinguish protesters from other members of the public.

Around 20 protesters were arrested  over the weekend.

Demonstrations initially stemmed from a controversial Chinese extradition law. However, they have since transformed into a protest movement calling for expanded democratic rights and further autonomy.

Read more: 'This discontent is really about China'

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 1997 (Reuters/D. Martinez)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    1997: Historic moment

    The handover of Hong Kong's sovereignty from the United Kingdom to the People's Republic of China took place on July 1, 1997. The territory on China's Pearl River Delta became a British colony in 1842 and was occupied by Japan during World War II. After Hong Kong's return to China, the political situation was described as "one country, two systems."

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 1999 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    1999: No family reunions

    Divided families, who had been split by the Hong Kong border, had hoped to be reunited after the territory's return to China. But with a daily quota of only 150 mainland Chinese allowed to settle in Hong Kong, many were left disapointed. This photo from 1999 shows mainland Chinese visitors protesting outside Hong Kong's Legal Aid Department after they were denied residency permits.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2002 (Reuters/K. Cheung)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2002: Dashed hopes

    The residency issue flared up again in April 2002 when Hong Kong began deporting some 4,000 mainland Chinese who had lost legal battles to stay in the territory. These desperate families were evicted from a central park where they had been protesting.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2003 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2003: The SARS pandemic hits

    In 2003, the highly contagious SARS virus spread through Hong Kong. The territory was hard hit by the flu-like virus and in March, the WHO declared it a pandemic. This man attended Doctor Tse Yuen-man's funeral in May. Dr. Tse had volunteered to care for SARS patients and had contracted the virus herself. Hong Kong was declared SARS-free in June 2003. Almost 300 people had died of the disease.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2004 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2004: Rally for democracy

    China's policy of "one country, two systems" has often created tension. In 2004, on the seventh anniversary of the handover, hundreds of thousands of people protested in Hong Kong, demanding political reform. They were calling for democracy and direct elections for Hong Kong's next leader.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2008 (Reuters/V. Fraile)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2008: No place to live

    Soaring property prices in Hong Kong forced rents higher. By 2008, it wasn't unusual to see people like Kong Siu-kau living in so-called "cage homes," 15-square-foot (1.4 square meters) wire mesh cubicles, eight of which were usually crammed into one room. Today an estimated 200,000 people call a wire cage, or a single bed in a shared apartment, home.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2009 (Reuters/A. Tam)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2009: Remembering Tiananmen Square

    On the twentieth anniversary of the government's brutal crackdown in Tiananmen Square, Hong Kong residents gathered for a candlelight vigil in Victoria Park. It showed how different Hong Kong is from China, where the massacre of pro-democracy supporters and students on June 4, 1989, is usually only referred to as the June Fourth Incident.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2014 (Reuters/T. Siu)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2014: Occupy Central

    Starting in September 2014, large-scale protests demanding more autonomy rocked Hong Kong for over two months. Beijing had announced that China would decide on the candidates for the 2017 election of Hong Kong's chief executive. The protests were referred to as the Umbrella Revolution, because protesters used umbrellas to fend off pepper spray and tear gas used by police.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2015 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2015: Sport becomes political

    Less than a year after the Occupy Central protests ended, China played against Hong Kong in a soccer World Cup qualifiying match on November 17, 2015. The guests did not receive a friendly welcome in Hong Kong. Fans booed when the Chinese national anthem was played and held up posters saying "Hong Kong is not China." The match ended 0-0.

  • Timeline 20 Jahre Hongkong 2016 (Reuters/B. Yip)

    Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover

    2016: Another bout of violence

    In February 2016, Hong Kong's rough police tactics made headlines again. Authorities tried to remove illegal street vendors from a working-class Hong Kong neighborhood. They sent riot police, who used batons and pepper spray against protesters, and also fired live warning shots into the air. The street clashes were the worst since the Umbrella Revolution in 2014.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


Calls for change

On Sunday, thousands of demonstrators had dressed in black and marched peacefully in the town of Tseung Kwan O.

According to organizers, at least 14,000 people from more than 20 sectors have participated in the strike. Many protesters wore masks to hide their identities for fear of reprisal.

They demanded Lam's resignation, a permanent withdrawal of the extradition bill, the right to select leaders, and an independent inquiry into police tactics and the release of arrested protesters.

Read more: Opinion: Hong Kong and the broken promise

Watch video 06:46

Hong Kong: One movement, four generations

ls,mvb/aw (AP and DPA)

