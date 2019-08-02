Hong Kong leader warns city in a 'very dangerous situation'

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, vowed on Monday to maintain law and order on the day of a citywide strike that is crippling Hong Kong.

Protesters have targeted the city's public transport during the Monday morning rush hour. At least seven railway lines were shut down as protesters blocked entrances to commuter trains.

More than 100 flights were canceled at Hong Kong's airport and the airport's express train service has also been suspended.

The city leader said the protests had caused the "majority of Hong Kong people" great "anxiety." Lam added that the "government will be resolute in maintaining law and order in Hong Kong and restoring confidence" and that now was the time to "rally together."

Read more: Hong Kong protesters: 'We will stand together and never give up'

At least seven railway lines were shut down as protesters targeted public transport on Monday

Mass protests enter ninth week

The mass demonstrations have entered their ninth consecutive week. Lam's comments come after weeks of daily marches and protests that have often turned into violent confrontations between demonstrators and police.

Police have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. On Sunday, authorities announced that they would use blue-colored liquid to distinguish protesters from other members of the public.

Around 20 protesters were arrested over the weekend.

Demonstrations initially stemmed from a controversial Chinese extradition law. However, they have since transformed into a protest movement calling for expanded democratic rights and further autonomy.

Read more: 'This discontent is really about China'

Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover 1997: Historic moment The handover of Hong Kong's sovereignty from the United Kingdom to the People's Republic of China took place on July 1, 1997. The territory on China's Pearl River Delta became a British colony in 1842 and was occupied by Japan during World War II. After Hong Kong's return to China, the political situation was described as "one country, two systems."

Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover 1999: No family reunions Divided families, who had been split by the Hong Kong border, had hoped to be reunited after the territory's return to China. But with a daily quota of only 150 mainland Chinese allowed to settle in Hong Kong, many were left disapointed. This photo from 1999 shows mainland Chinese visitors protesting outside Hong Kong's Legal Aid Department after they were denied residency permits.

Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover 2002: Dashed hopes The residency issue flared up again in April 2002 when Hong Kong began deporting some 4,000 mainland Chinese who had lost legal battles to stay in the territory. These desperate families were evicted from a central park where they had been protesting.

Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover 2003: The SARS pandemic hits In 2003, the highly contagious SARS virus spread through Hong Kong. The territory was hard hit by the flu-like virus and in March, the WHO declared it a pandemic. This man attended Doctor Tse Yuen-man's funeral in May. Dr. Tse had volunteered to care for SARS patients and had contracted the virus herself. Hong Kong was declared SARS-free in June 2003. Almost 300 people had died of the disease.

Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover 2004: Rally for democracy China's policy of "one country, two systems" has often created tension. In 2004, on the seventh anniversary of the handover, hundreds of thousands of people protested in Hong Kong, demanding political reform. They were calling for democracy and direct elections for Hong Kong's next leader.

Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover 2008: No place to live Soaring property prices in Hong Kong forced rents higher. By 2008, it wasn't unusual to see people like Kong Siu-kau living in so-called "cage homes," 15-square-foot (1.4 square meters) wire mesh cubicles, eight of which were usually crammed into one room. Today an estimated 200,000 people call a wire cage, or a single bed in a shared apartment, home.

Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover 2009: Remembering Tiananmen Square On the twentieth anniversary of the government's brutal crackdown in Tiananmen Square, Hong Kong residents gathered for a candlelight vigil in Victoria Park. It showed how different Hong Kong is from China, where the massacre of pro-democracy supporters and students on June 4, 1989, is usually only referred to as the June Fourth Incident.

Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover 2014: Occupy Central Starting in September 2014, large-scale protests demanding more autonomy rocked Hong Kong for over two months. Beijing had announced that China would decide on the candidates for the 2017 election of Hong Kong's chief executive. The protests were referred to as the Umbrella Revolution, because protesters used umbrellas to fend off pepper spray and tear gas used by police.

Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover 2015: Sport becomes political Less than a year after the Occupy Central protests ended, China played against Hong Kong in a soccer World Cup qualifiying match on November 17, 2015. The guests did not receive a friendly welcome in Hong Kong. Fans booed when the Chinese national anthem was played and held up posters saying "Hong Kong is not China." The match ended 0-0.

Hong Kong's 20-year history since handover 2016: Another bout of violence In February 2016, Hong Kong's rough police tactics made headlines again. Authorities tried to remove illegal street vendors from a working-class Hong Kong neighborhood. They sent riot police, who used batons and pepper spray against protesters, and also fired live warning shots into the air. The street clashes were the worst since the Umbrella Revolution in 2014. Author: Carla Bleiker



Calls for change

On Sunday, thousands of demonstrators had dressed in black and marched peacefully in the town of Tseung Kwan O.

According to organizers, at least 14,000 people from more than 20 sectors have participated in the strike. Many protesters wore masks to hide their identities for fear of reprisal.

They demanded Lam's resignation, a permanent withdrawal of the extradition bill, the right to select leaders, an independent inquiry into police tactics, and the release of arrested protesters.

Read more: Opinion: Hong Kong and the broken promise

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 06:46 Hong Kong: One movement, four generations

ls,mvb/aw (AP and DPA)