Hong Kong leader warns city in a 'very dangerous situation'

Protesters should "say no to chaos," city leader Carrie Lam said in her first media appearance in days. Activists have called for her resignation, along with expanded democratic rights and further autonomy from China.
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, vowed on Monday to maintain law and order on the day of a citywide strike that is crippling Hong Kong.
Protesters have targeted the city's public transport during the Monday morning rush hour. At least seven railway lines were shut down as protesters blocked entrances to commuter trains.
More than 100 flights were canceled at Hong Kong's airport and the airport's express train service has also been suspended.
The city leader said the protests had caused the "majority of Hong Kong people" great "anxiety." Lam added that the "government will be resolute in maintaining law and order in Hong Kong and restoring confidence" and that now was the time to "rally together."
Mass protests enter ninth week
The mass demonstrations have entered their ninth consecutive week. Lam's comments come after weeks of daily marches and protests that have often turned into violent confrontations between demonstrators and police.
Police have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. On Sunday, authorities announced that they would use blue-colored liquid to distinguish protesters from other members of the public.
Around 20 protesters were arrested over the weekend.
Demonstrations initially stemmed from a controversial Chinese extradition law. However, they have since transformed into a protest movement calling for expanded democratic rights and further autonomy.
Calls for change
On Sunday, thousands of demonstrators had dressed in black and marched peacefully in the town of Tseung Kwan O.
According to organizers, at least 14,000 people from more than 20 sectors have participated in the strike. Many protesters wore masks to hide their identities for fear of reprisal.
They demanded Lam's resignation, a permanent withdrawal of the extradition bill, the right to select leaders, an independent inquiry into police tactics, and the release of arrested protesters.
ls,mvb/aw (AP and DPA)
Protesters in Hong Kong are calling for civil servants to stay home on Monday as a sign of solidarity with the pro-democracy movement. However, civil servants supporting the demonstrations are taking a big risk. (02.08.2019)
Millions of Hong Kongers took to the streets in recent days to protest a contentious extradition bill. The leaderless movement has revived civil society, while resisting intervention from Beijing. William Yang reports. (02.07.2019)
The first of two protests planned for Sunday has kicked off after a night of violent demonstrations. China's official news agency has warned that Beijing will not let the situation in the former British colony continue. (04.08.2019)
The Special Administrative Region is in turmoil. For weeks, activists have been protesting against a now withdrawn extradition bill. But the protests are really about Hong Kong’s future, says Alexander Görlach. (23.07.2019)