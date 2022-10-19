  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee has delivered his first policy speech since taking officeImage: Tyrone Siu/REUTERS
BusinessHong Kong

Hong Kong leader unveils plans to offset brain drain

50 minutes ago

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee has vowed to "trawl the world for talent" to offset a recent worker exodus. But he also underlined the need for national security.

https://p.dw.com/p/4INRo

Hong Kong's government will introduce a new visa scheme to woo foreign talent as the Chinese special administrative region fights to retain its status as an international financial hub, its chief executive, John Lee, said on Wednesday.

The announcement in Lee's long maiden policy address comes as hundreds of thousands of residents have left the Chinese-ruled city in recent years, driven away partly by the prospect of ever-diminishing freedoms under a Beijing-imposed national security law.

What did Lee say?

"We must be more proactive and aggressive in competing for enterprises and competing for talent,'' Lee said. "Apart from actively nurturing and retaining local talent, the government will proactively trawl the world for talent.''

As part of this project, Lee announced the so-called "Top Talent Pass Scheme." 

Under the scheme, those earning an annual salary of 2.5 million Hong Kong dollars (€323,883; $318,473) or more will be able to work or pursue opportunities in the city for two years, Lee said. Graduates from the world's top universities will also enjoy the same easing of visa requirements. 

Lee also announced several other proposals, including tax rebates and rules making it easier for companies to hire foreigners.

Government statistics in August showed that the city's population had dropped 1.6% in mid-2022 from a year earlier, meaning 113,200 residents had left in that period alone.

Besides the growing political clampdown on dissent steered by Beijing, the restrictive coronavirus policies that have been in place in the city have also prompted many residents to depart.

Last month, Singapore overtook Hong Kong in a ranking of global financial centers last month. It, too, has announced a new visa that allowing skilled foreign high-earners to work for several firms at the same time.

Emphasis on national security

Lee, a former deputy police commissioner, also however pledged to tighten legal controls in the city, even though some Western governments say the erosion of rights and freedoms there has damaged the business climate.

"We will further strengthen the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security," Lee said in his speech, which lasted two hours and 45 minutes.

The proposed new laws would regulate areas including cybersecurity, crowdfunding activities and "false information", he added.

Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 after pro-democracy protests the year. The law has led to the arrest and jailing of many democracy activists or caused them to flee.

Lee himself was sanctioned by the US in 2020 for his role in the clampdown on dissent in the city.

Lee also addressed housing policies in what is the world's most expensive property market.

He pledged to provide enough land to build 72,000 private residential apartments over the next five year.

He said the government would also reduce waiting times for public housing applicants by introducing simpler layouts. Currently, such applicants wait an average of six years.

Hong Kong declines to act on Russian yacht

Who is Lee?

Lee, 64, the former chief secretary of the city from 2021, was elected chief executive in May by a pro-Beijing committee. There were no rival candidates.

He replaced Carrie Lam in the position on July 1.

As the former deputy police commissioner, he built up a reputation for enforcing strict law and order but has little experience in financial matters.

tj/rs (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The superyacht Nord in Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader 'laughs off' US sanctions amid calls to seize Russian yacht

Hong Kong leader 'laughs off' US sanctions amid calls to seize Russian yacht

The superyacht Nord docked in Hong Kong last week. It allegedly belongs to Alexey Mordashov, a Russian steel tycoon sanctioned by US.
PoliticsOctober 11, 2022
Children's book deemed "seditious" by Hong Kong court

Hong Kong jails five speech therapists for children's books

Hong Kong jails five speech therapists for children's books

The speech therapists were sentenced to 19 months in prison for publishing books that explained the city's pro-democracy movement to children. Human rights campaigners have called the convictions an act of repression.
PoliticsSeptember 10, 2022
Jimmy Lai enters a prison van

How has Hong Kong weaponized its judiciary to target dissent?

How has Hong Kong weaponized its judiciary to target dissent?

The trial of media tycoon Jimmy Lai and a separate case against pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are set to proceed without juries, according to media reports.
Law and JusticeAugust 24, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Krieg | Angriff auf Korobotschkyne

NATO's Stoltenberg: 'We all need to do more' for Ukraine

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Soldiers with rifles

Federal forces capture key Tigrayan towns in Ethiopia

Federal forces capture key Tigrayan towns in Ethiopia

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A man wearing a face mask walks by a shuttered stores at a shopping mall locked down for health monitoring following several COVID-19 cases detected in the area in Beijing

No way out in sight for China's zero-COVID strategy

No way out in sight for China's zero-COVID strategy

Health15 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

A person placing a book in a stand at the Frankfurt Book Fair

Frankfurt Book Fair to run without Iran

Frankfurt Book Fair to run without Iran

Human Rights21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman in a white shirt and black jacket (center) reacts after an adjourned hearing in court, flanked by two supporters in red shirts

Polish activist on trial for aiding abortion

Polish activist on trial for aiding abortion

Human Rights3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrian refugees pack and load their family belongings with the help of Lebanese security forces in the village of Arsal, Lebanon, on June 28, 2018.

Lebanon's threat to send Syrians home: Fact or fiction?

Lebanon's threat to send Syrians home: Fact or fiction?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Two people stand in a field of solar panels, in an autumn landscape of dried grass and bare trees

North Dakota banks on renewables

North Dakota banks on renewables

Business18 hours ago05:11 min
More from North America

Latin America

A street vendor in pink walks past a barricade and burning debris set up by demonstrators

Haiti faces humanitarian crisis

Haiti faces humanitarian crisis

Catastrophe22 hours ago02:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage