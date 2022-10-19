Hong Kong leader unveils plans to offset brain drain
50 minutes ago
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee has vowed to "trawl the world for talent" to offset a recent worker exodus. But he also underlined the need for national security.
https://p.dw.com/p/4INRo
Advertisement
Hong Kong's government will introduce a new visa scheme to woo foreign talent as the Chinese special administrative region fights to retain its status as an international financial hub, its chief executive, John Lee, said on Wednesday.
"We must be more proactive and aggressive in competing for enterprises and competing for talent,'' Lee said. "Apart from actively nurturing and retaining local talent, the government will proactively trawl the world for talent.''
As part of this project, Lee announced the so-called "Top Talent Pass Scheme."
Under the scheme, those earning an annual salary of 2.5 million Hong Kong dollars (€323,883; $318,473) or more will be able to work or pursue opportunities in the city for two years, Lee said. Graduates from the world's top universities will also enjoy the same easing of visa requirements.
Lee also announced several other proposals, including tax rebates and rules making it easier for companies to hire foreigners.
Government statistics in August showed that the city's population had dropped 1.6% in mid-2022 from a year earlier, meaning 113,200 residents had left in that period alone.
Last month, Singapore overtook Hong Kong in a ranking of global financial centers last month. It, too, has announced a new visa that allowing skilled foreign high-earners to work for several firms at the same time.
Emphasis on national security
Lee, a former deputy police commissioner, also however pledged to tighten legal controls in the city, even though some Western governments say the erosion of rights and freedoms there has damaged the business climate.
"We will further strengthen the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security," Lee said in his speech, which lasted two hours and 45 minutes.
The proposed new laws would regulate areas including cybersecurity, crowdfunding activities and "false information", he added.