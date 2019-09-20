 Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to face public in dialogue session | News | DW | 26.09.2019

News

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to face public in dialogue session

Carrie Lam will talk to members of the Hong Kong public in a special dialogue session to resolve the city's political unrest. The meeting comes after 17 straight weeks of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

Carrie Lam is expected to hold her first dialogue with the Hong Kong public on Thursday evening as part of a city-wide consultation to resolve the city's political turmoil.

Authorities said they chose 150 people to attend the two-hour meeting via a lottery drawn from more than 20,000 applicants. Attendees are forbidden to bring items such as gas masks, helmets, banners, and umbrellas.

"No matter what your stands and opinions are, I believe we have a common goal — for the interest of Hong Kong," Lam wrote in a Facebook post hours before the talks.

The city has seen almost 17 weeks straight of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

In an op-ed Lam wrote for the New York Times on Wednesday, the leader said that the meeting will be the first of "many community dialogues to air the public’s grievances and identify the issues this society faces." Lam said that the issues reflected in those dialogues will be "studied and translated into concrete actions."

According to Lam, the dialogue forms part of a "necessary reconciliation process" to heal the city's "deep wounds." She intends to set out "bold initiatives" to solve "deep-seated problems."

Read more: Hong Kong protesters personal data leaked by Russian website

Details of the meeting

The meeting is set to take place at an indoor sports stadium on Hong Kong Island, not far from government headquarters.

Local media reported that police would be kept to a minimum of 3,000 officers on standby, equipped with pepper spray and tear gas, and that nearby schools and stores planned to close early in case of unrest.

Lam currently holds the lowest approval ratings of any post-handover leader in Hong Kong.

The anti-government movement started out as a demonstration against an extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kongers to be sent to mainland China for trial, despite Hong Kong having an independent judiciary.

Lam later withdrew the extradition bill on September 4  but pro-democracy protesters continued to demand free elections as well as an independent inquiry into police accountability. Lam's government and Beijing have repeatedly ruled out such requests.

Hong Kong protester clashes with police

Police secured the stadium where Lam will host the dialogue session in case of violent clashes

Read more: Joshua Wong: Hong Kong protest 'must continue'

'Resilient' and 'resourceful'

The city leader wrote in the New York Times that Hong Kong has the resilience to conquer political discord.

"Hong Kong has faced — and overcome — momentous challenges every decade since the end of World War II … This should tell us something about the people of Hong Kong: They are resilient and resourceful."

She added that the city was prepared to overcome economic challenges that might rise from the protests.

"Financial markets continue to operate smoothly … We have a stable currency; we continue to attract investment."

Ranked as the most visited city in the world in 2018, Hong Kong has seen tourism drop to levels not seen since the 2003 SARS epidemic.

Watch video 02:18

Hong Kong leader scraps controversial bill

mvb/ng (dpa, Reuters)

