Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam: Extradition bill is 'dead'

The pro-Beijing leader has said her government's handling of the controversial extradition bill had been a "total failure." Pro-democracy protesters had demanded she withdraw the bill entirely.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said the extradition bill that sparked massive protests in the city was "dead" and that it had been a "total failure."
The controversial legislation would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to China to face trial. The bill was suspended by Lam last month following clashes between protesters and police at several anti-bill demonstrations.
Protesters called on Lam to resign and withdraw the bill entirely.
Stopping short of explicitly meeting that demand, Lam said: "There are still lingering doubts about the government's sincerity or worries (about) whether the government will restart the process with the Legislative Council. So I reiterate here, there is no such plan. The bill is dead."
Protesters said the extradition law would expose Hong Kong residents to the mainland Chinese judicial system, where they would not get a fair trial. They also fear the bill is part of a campaign by Beijing to undermine the city's semi-autonomous status .
Although Hong Kong was returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, it is still administered separately under a "one country, two systems" arrangement.
jsi/amp (Reuters, AFP)
