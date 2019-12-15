Hong Kong kicks off huge NYE protests

Protesters began staging New Year's Eve rallies around Hong Kong on Tuesday, urging fellow Hong Kongers not to give up fighting for democracy in 2020.

Demonstrators were urged to wear masks at the main rally, dubbed "Don't Forget 2019 — Persist in 2020." Human chains were expected to be formed across the city, along with "suck the eve" gatherings at major countdown attractions.

What started six months ago as protests against a controversial extradition law has blossomed into a movement fighting for expanded democratic rights and protesting restrictions on freedoms and interference in Hong Kong's affairs by China.

Anxiety and rage

Protesters and human rights groups have criticized police for using excessive force in handling the street protests. Amnesty International called some officers' actions "horrifying."

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a New Year's message that unrest in the Asian financial hub had caused sadness, anxiety, disappointment and rage.

"Let's start 2020 with a new resolution, to restore order and harmony in society," said Lam. "So we can begin again, together."

The Hong Kong Tourism Board shelved a New Year's Eve midnight fireworks display after months of planning amid "safety concerns." It announced that a 4-million-dollar lotto jackpot ($510,000, €455,000) would be drawn at midnight to keep people interested in the countdown to 2020.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Hong Kong dressed in black Black, chosen for its association with mourning and sorrow, is the color — or anti-color — of choice for the hundreds of thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets in Hong Kong to fight for more democracy in their metropolis. Counter-protesters aligning with the city's pro-Beijing mayor chose white to distinguish themselves.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Hong Kong's yellow umbrella revolution Hong Kong's protests have not always been in black and white. Back in 2014 during the so-called Umbrella Revolution, when protesters demanded fully free elections and other democratic reforms for their semi-autonomous city, yellow umbrellas were the symbolic item of choice. Protesters used them to fend off tear gas released by police.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Ukraine's orange crush Replacing the color red, which many associate with communism in the Soviet Union, orange was the color of choice for the opposition during Ukraine's "Orange Revolution" in 2004. For 17 days in the harsh Ukrainian winter, members of different social classes came together on behalf of opposition candidate Viktor Yushenko.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? The Saffron Revolution in Myanmar The peaceful 2007 demonstrations in Myanmar became known by the color saffron — the typical hue of Buddhist monks' robes. At the forefront of the protests against the military government, the monks were joined by students and political activists, including many women.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? The Philippines Yellow Revolution After three years of demonstrations from 1983 to 1986 against president Ferdinand Marcos and his regime, citizens of the Philippines triumphed in a peaceful revolution. It's commonly referred to as the "Yellow Revolution" for the color of the ribbons protesters held during their gatherings. The image above shows yellow confetti thrown in honor of the revolution's anniversary in 2013.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Iran's Green Movement Green is considered the color of Islam and was chosen by protesters fighting the government during the 2009-2010 elections in Iran: Demonstrators accused the regime of falsifying election results. The regime reacted swiftly, injuring defenseless protesters and arresting around 4000 people. Today, the demonstrations are still referred to as the "Green Movement."

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Macedonia's Colorful Revolution Why choose one color when you can have them all? To protest against the government's decision to call off an investigation into a wiretapping scandal in 2016, Macedonian protesters gathered in the nation's capital in mid-April to show their discontent. Many threw colored paint at government buildings, achieving an effect similar to that of artist Jackson Pollock's famous splatter masterpieces.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? The Carnation Revolution in Portugal Not only colors but also flowers have come to symbolize significant protests in modern history. After a successful coup in Portugal on April 25, 1974 that ended years of dictatorship, overjoyed citizens celebrated by putting red carnations in the guns of their victorious fighters. It was the blossoming of a new era of democracy in Portugal, followed by similar developments in Spain and Greece.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Moldova's Grape Revolution In Moldova, the "Grape Revolution" was the name given to protests of the parliamentary election results in 2009: After the Communist party was successful, demonstrators took to the streets. The name reportedly referenced the country's numerous vineyards. The revolution did not grow to the magnitude of those in other countries once belonging to the Soviet Union, such as Ukraine.

What do a revolution's colors tell us? Tunisia's Jasmine Revolution? For 28 days in 2011, Tunisians stormed the streets to protest corruption, unemployment and poor living conditions. Interestingly, the name "Jasmine Revolution" was popular with Western media, but not with Tunisians. Instead, Tunisian's referred to it as the "Dignity Revolution," since the ousting of the previous President Ben Ali in 1987 was also called the "Jasmine Revolution." Author: Sarah Hucal



On New Year's Day, tens of thousands are expected to join a huge pro-democracy march, after it received police approval.

A previous march by organizers, the Civil Human Rights Front, in early December, drew about 800,000 people.

As a Special Administrative Region of China, Hong Kong operates under a "one country, two systems" framework, and under a set of laws agreed to with Beijing, Hong Kong's citizens enjoy civil rights denied to people who live on the mainland, such as freedom of assembly and freedom of speech.

China committed to the system as a condition of Britain's handing over the colony in 1997. The Chinese government's erosion of those rights has driven the protest movement.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Disneyland footfall drops The unrest in Hong Kong is prompting people to stay away from Walt Disney's Disneyland theme park in the city. The US company's chief executive, Bob Iger, told analysts that visits to the park were significantly suffering because of the protests. "We will feel it in the quarter that we’re currently in, and we’ll see how long the protests go on," he said on an earnings call.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Turbulence at Cathay Pacific Hong Kong's flagship carrier said ticket sales fell in July as fewer people travelled into the city. The protests are also hurting future bookings at the airline. Cathay Pacific found itself into further trouble after Beijing asked the airline to bar crew members who had taken part in the demonstrations from flying into mainland China.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Hotel business hit Intercontinental Hotels, which owns Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn chains, said earlier this month the unrest in Hong Kong was hurting demand. Declining tourist and corporate arrivals are also putting a strain on the businesses of Marriot and Wynn hotels, who expect the protests to hit their second-half results.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Luxury shoppers stay away The unrest has taken a toll on popular luxury brands such as Cartier and Prada, which have built a strong presence in the city to cater to the rising affluent consumers from mainland China. Cartier-owner Richemont said its sales were hit because of store closures and a fall in tourist arrivals, especially from China. Italian fashion brand Prada's business was also affected by the protests.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms Retail sales fall Retail sales, a key part of the city's economy, fell nearly 7% in June, hurt by the mass protests. Shopkeepers see a steeper fall in July and August. They say tourist arrivals halved last month.

Hong Kong protests rattle global firms 'Difficult economic environment' Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned on Sunday that the city was entering "a very difficult economic environment" amid weakening trade and slowing growth. He said the protests had hurt Hong Kong's reputation of being a safe city for tourists and businesses. The city's leader, Carrie Lam, has already warned of the economic fallout from the unrest. Author: Ashutosh Pandey



