Hong Kong: Joshua Wong to plead guilty in protest at trial

Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Monday he will plead guilty to all charges related to his involvement in last year’s protests. He will be joined by two other known activists — Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow.

"We three have decided to plead guilty to all charges," Wong told reporters. "It will not be surprising if I am sent to immediate detention today."

All three are being prosecuted over a protest that took place outside Hong Kong’s police headquarters last summer, when pro-democracy rallies rocked the city for seven consecutive months, often resulting in violence.

"But I am persuaded that neither prison bars, nor election bans, nor any other arbitrary powers would stop us from activism. What we are doing now is to explain the value of freedom to the world," Wong added.

see/sms (AFP, Reuters)