 Hong Kong: Joshua Wong released and en route to Germany | News | DW | 09.09.2019

News

Hong Kong: Joshua Wong released and en route to Germany

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong has been released following his detention at the city airport on Sunday. He is now on his way to Germany.

Joshua Wong (Reuters/J. Silva)

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshu Wong has been released from custody afterbeing held for around 24 hours. The 22-year-old was arrested at Hong Kong airport on Sunday for allegedly breaching the terms of his bail. He is now traveling to Germany, as originally planned.

"It was unnecessary for them to hold me for 24 hours," Wong said. "They could have dismissed me yesterday afternoon." In a Facebook post directly before he boarded the plane to Berlin, Wong stated that during the trip he would advocate for a German version of the Hong Kong human rights democracy act and also campaign for an end to "the sale and export of weapons to the Hong Kong police."

‛Illegal meetings‛

Wong has been an important figure in the anti-government protests which began on June 9. The protests were originally triggered by a draft law which would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has since announced that the bill will be withdrawn.

Wong was detained in August along with fellow activist Agnes Chow. They were accused of encouraging and participating in illegal meetings in June, but were released on bail shortly after.

Watch video 01:14

Hong Kong protesters call for international support

‛Disappointed‛ in Merkel

On Sunday, Wong told the German tabloid Bild that he was disappointed with how German Chancellor Angela Merkel acted in her recent visit to China. Merkel could have more "clearly called for free elections in Hong Kong" during her trip, said Wong.

Wong‛s trip to Germany was originally scheduled to include an event in the German parliament on Sunday evening, which he missed owing to his detention.

Watch video 02:07

Merkel calls for a peaceful solution for Hong Kong

ed/rt (dpa, AFP)

