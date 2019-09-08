Hong Kong: Joshua Wong released and en route to Germany

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshu Wong has been released from custody afterbeing held for around 24 hours. The 22-year-old was arrested at Hong Kong airport on Sunday for allegedly breaching the terms of his bail. He is now traveling to Germany, as originally planned.

"It was unnecessary for them to hold me for 24 hours," Wong said. "They could have dismissed me yesterday afternoon." In a Facebook post directly before he boarded the plane to Berlin, Wong stated that during the trip he would advocate for a German version of the Hong Kong human rights democracy act and also campaign for an end to "the sale and export of weapons to the Hong Kong police."

‛Illegal meetings‛

Wong has been an important figure in the anti-government protests which began on June 9. The protests were originally triggered by a draft law which would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has since announced that the bill will be withdrawn.

Wong was detained in August along with fellow activist Agnes Chow. They were accused of encouraging and participating in illegal meetings in June, but were released on bail shortly after.

Watch video 01:14 Share Hong Kong cries help Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3PGF9 Hong Kong protesters call for international support

‛Disappointed‛ in Merkel

On Sunday, Wong told the German tabloid Bild that he was disappointed with how German Chancellor Angela Merkel acted in her recent visit to China. Merkel could have more "clearly called for free elections in Hong Kong" during her trip, said Wong.

Wong‛s trip to Germany was originally scheduled to include an event in the German parliament on Sunday evening, which he missed owing to his detention. He will travel onto the USA after the German leg of his tour.

Watch video 02:07 Share Merkel calls for HK solution Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3PDWh Merkel calls for a peaceful solution for Hong Kong

‛Human chains‛

Meanwhile, hundreds of uniformed school students, many wearing masks, came out in solidarity with Wong and other anti-government protestors. The students formed human chains in districts across Hong Kong.

"The school-based human chain is the strongest showcase of how this protest is deep rooted in society, so deep rooted that it enters through the school students," according to Alan Leong, former student at Wah Yan College in Kowloon in Hong Kong.

Police say that they have arrested 157 people over the last three days, bringing the total number of arrests to 1,300 since the protests began three months ago.

ed/rt (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.