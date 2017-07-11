Hong Kong: Joshua Wong pleads guilty in protest at trial

Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong pleaded guilty on Monday to all charges related to his involvement in last year’s protests. He was joined by two other known activists — Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow — who also pleaded guilty to charges against them.

"We three have decided to plead guilty to all charges," Wong told reporters before entering the courthouse. "It will not be surprising if I am sent to immediate detention today."

"But I am persuaded that neither prison bars, nor election bans, nor any other arbitrary powers would stop us from activism. What we are doing now is to explain the value of freedom to the world," Wong added.

They face a maximum of five years in prison.

All three are being prosecuted over a protest that took place outside Hong Kong’s police headquarters last summer when pro-democracy rallies rocked the city for seven consecutive months, often resulting in violence.

The demonstrations were triggered by the introduction of the Fugitive Offenders amendment bill by the Hong Kong government. Protests have abated since China introduced a controversial national security law in June.

The now-aborted Fugitive Offenders legislation would have potentially meant the extradition of Hong Kong citizens to mainland China, where Wong and other activists felt residents would be subjected to Beijing's stricter approach to civil liberties.

Despite his intention to plead guilty, Wong has little confidence in the judicial process ahead.

"Courts in Hong Kong are being interfered with by the Beijing authorities, and the rule of law in Hong Kong exists in name only," Wong told DW, days before his trial.

see/sms (AFP, Reuters)