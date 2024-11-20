Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai testifies at 'foreign collusion' trial

The media mogul told the court he wanted the people of Hong Kong to be more informed about freedom.

Pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai told a Hong Kong court that he entered the media business after the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, in a bid to "participate in delivering freedom."

"The more you are in the know, the more you are free," Lai said as he testified in his foreign collusion trial under Hong Kong's contentious national security law, a charge which could carry a sentence of up to life in prison.

The case against the 76-year-old founder of the tabloid Apple Daily, which was shut down in 2021, is one of the most prominent prosecuted under the law, imposed by Beijingin 2020.

The case revolves around articles in the newspaper that supported huge, sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019, while also criticizing Beijing's leadership.

Lai has been behind bars since December 2020. While there have been concerns about his medical and jail conditions, Lai did not appear to be in ill health as he gave his testimony.

His son Sebastian recently described his father's treatment in prison as "inhumane.”

'Pursuit of democracy' core value

"The core values of Apple Daily are actually the core values of the people of Hong Kong," Lai said.

"[Including] rule of law, freedom, pursuit of democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly.”

Lai said he opposed violence and was not an advocate of Hong Kong independence, calling it "too crazy to think about."

The 76-year-old's testimony comes just a day after a court jailed 45 pro-democracy activists for subversion in Hong Kong's largest ever national security trial.

The 76-year-old's testimony comes just a day after a court jailed 45 pro-democracy activists for subversion in Hong Kong's largest ever national security trial.

International interest

Diplomats from the US, UK, Germany, France, Australia, Switzerland and Ireland were present at the hearing.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the British parliament last month that the release of Lai, who's also a British citizen, was a "priority" for his government.

US President-elect Donald Trump spoke about Lai's plight during his election campaign, saying the 76-year-old would be "easy to get out," and that he's "100%" certain he'll manage to get it done.

Jimmy Lai's supporters gathered outside the court to show their support Image: Tyrone Siu/REUTERS

Lai was asked about his contacts with the Trump administration and other foreign governments during 2019 in the courtroom on Wednesday.

He acknowledged having asked then-Vice President Mike Pence to "say something in support" of Hong Kong, but said he had not asked him take action, saying that would have been "beyond me."

He said he had never communicated directly or indirectly with Trump.

ftm/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)