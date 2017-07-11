Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai and pro-democracy activists given more jail time

Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 14 additional months in prison Friday for his role in organizing anti-government protests in 2019.

Lai and several other activists were charged with "incitement to take part in an unauthorized assembly."

The new sentencing involves a pro-democracy protest in October 2019 on China's "National Day" marking the anniversary of the founding of communist China.

Widespread clashes between protesters and police broke out during that National Day protests.

Although the march attended by the activists who were sentenced on Friday was mostly peaceful, the activists had assembled without the required official police permission.

Lai is already sitting behind bars after pleading guilty to charges involving two other protests in 2019, and will now serve a total of 20 months.

Seven other pro-democracy activists, including 25-year-old youth campaigner Figo Chan, as well as former pro-democracy lawmakers Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung, were also handed new sentences.

Why are Hong Kong protesters being arrested?

Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement erupted in summer 2019, with several straight weeks of massive street protests against the city's pro-Beijing government.

Authorities in Beijing responded by targeting the movement's leaders and issuing a strict new national security law for Hong Kong that criminalizes secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces to interfere with local affairs.

Dozens of pro-democracy figures have since been arrested under the law. Most of Hong Kong's prominent democracy leaders are either under arrest, in jail or have fled overseas.

Lai, the founder of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, also faces separate charges under the security law, including including collusion with a foreign country.

