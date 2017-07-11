Hong Kong jails Tiananmen Square vigil activists

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday sentenced nine veteran activists to between six and 16 months imprisonment for last year organizing and participating in a Tiananmen Square vigil that was banned by police.

The June 4 event vigil has been banned over the past two years, with officials citing security fears and the coronavirus pandemic.

Why were they in court?

The nine are part of a group of 12 defendants who earlier this month pleaded guilty to participating in the vigil.

The event was the only large-scale public commemoration on Chinese territory of the 1989 crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing.

While the ban was ostensibly on health grounds because of the coronavirus pandemic, critics claim it was part of a crackdown on the opposition in the semi-autonomous Chinese.

More than a dozen attended the event initially, but they were joined by thousands of others. The crowd broke through barriers around the territory's Victoria Park, lighting candles and singing songs.

The accused had all been charged with taking part in an unauthorized assembly. Seven of them also face an additional charge of inciting others to take part in the event.

Three of the 12 were given suspended sentences by the court.

Prominent figures accused

Among those sentenced on Wednesday were lawyer Albert Ho and Figo Chan, former leader of the territory's now-defunct Civil Human Rights Front.

Ho was handed terms of 10 months for incitement and six months for attending the vigil. His sentences are to be served concurrently with 18 months he is already serving related to other cases.

Another eight activists who were charged over the vigil pleaded not guilty. They included Jimmy Lai, the founder of the Apple Daily newspaper as well as alliance leader Lee Cheuk-yan.

They are set to stand trial in November.

High-profile pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and three others had previously pleaded guilty over their roles in the same event. They were sentenced to between four and 10 months in jail earlier this year.

The Chinese government last year imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong. The legislation targets secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion. The law change came after months of anti-government protests in 2019.

More than 100 people have been arrested under the law.

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists Self-described 'cultural fireman' Kacey Wong left Hong Kong for Taiwan recently, citing lack of space for artistic expression. Famous for his political performance art, the Cornell-educated artist has targeted issues like the Tiananmen Massacre or Chinese censorship. Here he is seen doing his 2018 performance piece, "The Patriot," playing the Chinese national anthem on an accordion inside a red cage.

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists A song about choice A strong supporter of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, Anthony Wong (left) had performed a song entitled "A forbidden fruit per day" at a 2018 by-election campaign. "This song is about choice, whether society has a choice," he'd said. Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has now charged the singer with "corrupt conduct."

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists Tyranny can't trump creativity Cantopop singer, actress and pro-democracy activist Denise Ho remains blacklisted for joining Hong Kong’s 2014 Umbrella Movement. During a 2019 TED Talk, she said tyranny can't trump creativity. "Whether it is the protest on the streets that is taking a new fluidity, or the way that people reinvent themselves, the system needs time to counter it to find solutions."

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists A peace prize while imprisoned The late Liu Xiaobo was awarded the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize for "his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China" while serving his fourth prison term. The Chinese writer, literary critic, human rights activist, and philosopher was arrested numerous times, and has been described as China's most prominent dissident and its most famous political prisoner.

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists Art as a tool for freedom Contemporary artist and political dissident Ai Weiwei was jailed in 2011 purportedly for tax evasion. He was released after 81 days and this diorama is a chilling account of his incarceration. Ai is clear about the purpose of his art: "If my art has any meaning, it is as a tool for freedom. If I see people victimized by authoritarianism, I am a soldier in defending their freedom."

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists When truth becomes taboo Filmmaker and author Zhou Qing has paid a high price for writing about taboo topics. In a 2011 interview, he said, "In China, possession of the truth has brought people endless grief. A normal citizen who knows the truth and speaks it might lose his or her family or job. A writer who reveals truth courts the danger of imprisonment. An official who insists on truth might lose his or her life."

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists Using pop culture to pan propaganda Born and raised in Shanghai, Badiucao is a renowned Chinese political cartoonist, artist and rights activist who moved to Australia to study in 2009, and has lived there since. He adopted this pen-name to protect his identity. He makes political statements by mashing satire and pop culture with typical images from Communist Party propaganda. President Xi Jinping is a recurrent subject of his.

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists From hero to zero Initially feted by Chinese state media as "the pride of China" for her Best Director win at the 2021 Golden Globes, Beijing-born Chloe Zhao's Oscar win later went largely ignored, with social media mentions of it being scrubbed. It is speculated that her 2013 interview with Filmmaker Magazine, in which she described as China "a place where there are lies everywhere" was the reason for the snub. Author: Brenda Haas



Officials in both Hong Kong and Beijing have faced criticism for removing freedoms that were promised to Hong Kong for 50 years when the former British colony was handed back over to China in 1997.

rc/sms (AFP, AP)