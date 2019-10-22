Hong Kong frees murder suspect whose case sparked protests

Chan Tong-kai was released from a prison on Wednesday where he was serving a sentence for money laundering. Taiwan and Hong Kong authorities disagree about how he should return to Taiwan, where he is wanted for murder.
Authorities have freed a murder suspect whose case inadvertently sparked months of ongoing protests in Hong Kong.
Upon leaving the prison on Wednesday, Hong Kong citizen Chan Tong-kai apologized to the family of his murdered ex-girlfriend and to the people of Hong Kong, saying he had made "a terrible mistake."
"I am willing, for my impulsive actions and things I did wrong, to surrender myself, to return to Taiwan to plead guilty and stand trial," he said. He did not specify when he would turn himself in.
Chan is wanted in Taiwan for allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend while the pair where on vacation there last year.
'A criminal paradise'
Taiwan and Hong Kong have clashed over how to proceed with the case now that Chan is out of prison.
Hong Kong says Chan should be free to travel to Taiwan and turn himself in. But Taiwan says it is "unbelievable" that the suspect would be allowed to travel alone and that it would make Hong Kong "a criminal paradise where murderers can walk around."
It has asked for more cooperation from Hong Kong and the right to send its own officers to escort Chan. Hong Kong says that would be crossing legal jurisdictions.
5 months of protests
Chan fled back to Hong Kong following his ex-girlfriend's death in Taiwan last year. He was able to remain due to the lack of extradition agreement between the semi-autonomous city and self-ruled Taiwan. In March 2018 he was arrested in Hong Kong, where he was held on a money laundering charge related to the murder case.
The case indirectly sparked months of mass protests in Hong Kong when Chief Executive Carrie Lam put forth a bill inspired by the case that would have made it easier to extradite criminal suspects to China, Taiwan, and Macau.
Read more: How Hong Kong protests are inspiring movements worldwide
Lam has announced she would drop the bill and the government will formally withdraw it on Wednesday. Protests have continued, however, and expanded to include greater demands, including more oversight for the police.
kp/rt (AP, Reuters)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)
A Hong Kong man wanted in Taiwan for murdering his girlfriend says he'll hand himself in there, Hong Kong's leader says. His case sparked protests after the Hong Kong government tried to reform extradition laws. (19.10.2019)
From blocking airports to using encrypted messaging apps, the tactics used by anti-government demonstrators in Hong Kong have been increasingly adopted by protesters in places like Indonesia and Catalonia. (22.10.2019)
The Hong Kong government has proposed to grant the city's leader powers to extradite fugitives to mainland China. Rights activists say China critics could be subject to torture and unfair prosecution there. (31.03.2019)
The 18-year-old shot by police in a protest has been charged with rioting, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Tsang Chi-Kin also faces two additional counts of attacking two police officers. (03.10.2019)