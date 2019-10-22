Hong Kong frees murder suspect whose case sparked protests

Authorities have freed a murder suspect whose case sparked months of ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

Upon leaving the prison on Wednesday, Hong Kong citizen Chan Tong-kai apologized to the family of his murdered ex-girlfriend and to the people of Hong Kong, saying he had made "a terrible mistake."

Chan told reporters that he will surrender himself to the authorities in Taiwan, where he is wanted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend while the pair where on vacation in Taiwan last year, before fleeing back to Hong Kong.

He was arrested in March 2018 and was being held on a money laundering charge related to the murder case.

The case sparked mass protests in Hong Kong after Chief Executive Carrie Lam put forth a bill that would have made it easier to extradite criminal suspects China, Taiwan, and Macau.

More information to follow...

kp/(AP, Reuters)