Hong Kong: First guilty verdict under national security law

The first person charged under Hong Kong's national security law was found guilty of inciting secession and terrorism on Tuesday.

Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, stood accused of driving his motorcycle into police on July 1 of last year, the day after the national security law was imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing.

He carried a protest flag with the popular slogan of the 2019 protest movement against China's increased authoritarian influence in the city which read, "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times."

He faces a possible prison term of seven years to life.

An alternative charge of dangerous driving, which would have carried only seven years, was not considered.

From common law to Beijing's special rules

Rather than a jury, which would be custom in Hong Kong's common law system, Tong's case was heard by three judges chosen by Carrie Lam, the Beijing-backed Hong Kong chief executive. This is possible because cases that are deemed to involve state secrets are subject to special rules.

More than 60 people have been charged under the draconian national security law. Many of them are awaiting trial in jail.

The verdict is being closely watched as a harbinger of how future national security law cases will be tried.

