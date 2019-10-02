Hong Kong files charges against teenager shot by police

Hong Kong police announced that charges will be brought against 18-year-old student, Tsang (Tony) Chi-Kin, who was shot in the chest by a police officer on Tuesday, China's National day.

The 18-year-old will be charged with rioting, which carries a maximum 10-year sentence, and assaulting a police officer. His lawyer is due to appear in court on his behalf on Thursday. Around 200 supporters turned up to watch the proceedings.

Tsang is the first victim of police gunfire in the city's pro-democracy protests. The day the shooting took place was the most violent of the demonstrations to date.

A police officer shot Tsang at close range during a violent demonstration as the student struck him with a metal rod. Tsang was consequently arrested in hospital. The Hong Kong government has said that the student was in a stable condition after surgery and was not able to attend the court session.

People took part in a students' march on the campus of the Chinese University of Hong in solidarity with Tsang

A group of Hong Kong citizens held a press conference on Thursday after authoring a letter to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, which 4,500 people have signed. The letter demands an investigation into "the abuse of basic human rights of children" during the pro-democracy protests.

If Lam does not respond to the letter, the group threatened to appeal to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child.

"We strongly condemn the abuse of power by the government and the police. We are deeply concerned about the situation and the safety of detained children," they said.

The shooting took place as Communist leaders in Beijing were celebrating 70 years in power.

Hong Kong's unrest after shooting

A day after the shooting, thousands of demonstrators rallied in Hong Kong to demand police accountability for the shooting. Police accountability is one of the main points of action protesters have been calling for in the last 18 consecutive weeks of demonstrations.

Protesters have repeatedly demanded an independent investigation into what they claim is police brutality against demonstrators.

Hong Kong students have staged peaceful sit-ins at Tsang's school to demonstrate against police violence

Hong Kong protesters also staged a sit-in at the shooting victim's school, where students chanted "no rioters, only tyranny," and held up pictures of the incident, taken from videos posted on social media which went viral.

Police urged the government on Thursday to impose curfews to help curb the escalating violence across the city. The city is also set to enact an emergency law to ban face masks at rallies, according to a local media source.

