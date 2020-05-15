 Hong Kong: Fights break out in legislature over anthem bill | News | DW | 18.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong: Fights break out in legislature over anthem bill

Security guards dragged pro-democracy legislators from the House Committee chamber. Lawmakers were meeting to determine who would head the committee, which has been without a leader since October.

Pro-Beijing politician, Lam Cheuk-ting, center, and Chan Chi-chueng, right, are taken away by security guards

Fighting broke out between pro-democracy and pro-government lawmakers in Hong Kong on Monday, over a proposed law to ban insults China’s national anthem. 

The clashes erupted in the House Committee, a body that helps evaluate bills, with security guards dragging protesting pro-democracy legislators from the chamber and arguments flaring up between rival camps. 

The committee has been without a leader since October, meaning that no bills, including the one that criminalizes ridiculing or altering the national anthem, have made it to the legislature for a vote.

lc/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Proteste und Unruhen in Hongkong

Hong Kong protests: Watchdog clears police of wrongdoing 15.05.2020

A long-anticipated report on the police's handling of protests last year has emphasized the violent side of the pro-democracy movement. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her administration "accepted" the findings.

Report exonerates Hong Kong police 15.05.2020

A long-anticipated report has cleared Hong Kong's police of any wrongdoing during last year's unrest. Protests had broken out over concerns about increasing control of the territory by mainland China.

Proteste und Unruhen in Hongkong

Hong Kong: Hundreds arrested as protest movement returns 11.05.2020

Police say they have arrested 230 people, some as young as 12, after a weekend of pro-democracy demonstrations. Activists are concerned that pandemic lockdown measures will be used by China to roll back more rights.

Advertisement