Hong Kong: Fights break out in legislature over anthem bill

Fighting broke out between pro-democracy and pro-government lawmakers in Hong Kong on Monday, over a proposed law to ban insults China’s national anthem.

The clashes erupted in the House Committee, a body that helps evaluate bills, with security guards dragging protesting pro-democracy legislators from the chamber and arguments flaring up between rival camps.

The committee has been without a leader since October, meaning that no bills, including the one that criminalizes ridiculing or altering the national anthem, have made it to the legislature for a vote.

lc/rt (AFP, Reuters)

