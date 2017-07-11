Hong Kong: Dozens of pro-democracy activists arrested — reports

At least 50 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong were arrested by the city's police on suspicion of "subversion" under a Beijing-imposed national security law, local media reported on Wednesday.

The arrests included at least seven members of Hong Kong's Democratic Party, the territory's largest opposition party, including former chairman Wu Chi-wai, former lawmaker Helena Wong, Lam Cheuk-ting and James To, according to the party's Facebook page.

The home of Joshua Wong, a prominent pro-democracy activist who is currently jailed for organizing an "unauthorized protest" was also raided Wednesday morning, according to posts on his social media accounts.

A US citizen working for a Hong Kong human rights law firm, Ho Tse Wai and Partners, was also among those arrested on suspicion of subversion, police told local media.

Incoming US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the arrests were an "assault on those bravely advocating for universal rights."

The arrests come as Beijing continues to stamp out political opposition to its increasingly interventionist policy on the semi-autonomous territory following massive pro-democracy street protests in 2019.

Under the so-called "one country, two systems" policy, Hong Kong enjoys a measure of autonomy not found on mainland China, including a free press and freedom of assembly.

In June 2020, Beijing passed a national security law critics say diminishes Hong Kong's autonomy and removes the city's independent judiciary, allowing Communist Party-controlled courts in mainland China jurisdiction over "security crimes" and allowing Beijing's security agents to operate openly in Hong Kong.

Arrests linked to primary vote

Opposition figures said Wednesday's arrests were linked to an unofficial primaryorganized by pro-democracy parties last July ahead of local legislative elections

The campaign, called "35+ citizens vote" was to determine which candidates would give the pro-democracy camp the best chance to fill all 35 electable seats in Hong Kong's legislative council, a body with only half of 70 seats directly elected.

More than 600,000 people voted in the unofficial poll. Beijing said the vote was a "serious provocation" and warned campaigning for a legislative majority constituted "subversion."

Hong Kong's government said the vote was "illegal" and disqualified 12 of the candidates from running, before Chief Executive Carrie Lam postponed the election for a year, ostensibly due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Democracy activists who won July's 'unofficial' primary

Hong Kong democracy in the crosshairs

In November, all of Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers resigned after Beijing passed a resolution that disqualified four members, which effectively left the legislature without an opposition.

Since the national security law was passed — which bypassed Hong Kong's legislature — prominent democracy supporters have been arrested, jailed, barred from politics or have fled overseas.

The broadly worded law targets acts Beijing deems to be secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

wmr/rs (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)