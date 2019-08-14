 Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong released on bail after arrest | News | DW | 30.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong released on bail after arrest

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was released hours after police "forcefully" pushed him into a car. It has emerged that Beijing rejected the Hong Kong government's plans to withdraw a controversial extradition bill.

Joshua Wong (Phoebe Kong)

Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Joshua Wong was granted bail on Friday after police arrested several activists.

The 22-year-old's political party, Demosisto, wrote on Twitter that Wong and fellow party member Agnes Chow had been released. Earlier, the party said Wong had been "forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight."

Hong Kong police charged Wong and Chow with unlawfully organizing a public meeting outside police headquarters in June. The case has been adjourned until November 8.

Wong served two months in jail earlier this year over his role in the 2014 "Umbrella Movement" protests against a Beijing initiative to screen candidates for the city's top executive. 

In response to the arrests on Friday, a civil rights group called off a massive rally that was planned to take place on Saturday outside Beijing's Liaison Office. Police had earlier banned the march.

Read more: Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know

Several activists detained

Police have detained several prominent activists in recent days, including Andy Chan — a founder of the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party.

Chan was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday as he was boarding his flight to Japan. Authorities said he was suspected of participating in riots and attacking police officers.

Chan's independence party, which was outlawed in 2018, has just a few dozen members but China takes a dim view of any pro-independence movements, no matter how small.

Watch video 04:16

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong: 'We will never step backward'

Demands not met

Three months of predominantly peaceful protests started in Hong Kong earlier this summer when the territory's chief executive, Carrie Lam tried to enact an extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited and tried in mainland China. Wong has been calling on Lam to quit ever since.

After widespread outrage, Lam suspended the act. But many protesters want it permanently abolished. The protests have since grown to include calls for more democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory and an inquiry into reports of police violence.

Read more: West reluctant to criticize China over Hong Kong stance

Beijing rejected plan to appease protesters

On Friday, the Reuters news agency said Beijing had turned down a suggestion from Lam that the extradition bill be permanently withdrawn.

Citing three senior government officials in the Hong Kong administration, it said Lam had advocated a plan to respond to the protesters' five main demands, which she said would defuse the mounting political crisis.

Chinese leaders, however, insisted the bill should not be withdrawn. Instead, they said the Hong Kong government should take more initiative.

Anniversary protest quelled

Saturday's rally, which has been banned by authorities, was set to mark the fifth anniversary of Beijing's denial of universal suffrage in Hong Kong. That ruling fueled the Umbrella Movement, which was led mainly by young protesters, including Wong.

On Thursday, China brought fresh troops into Hong Kong in what it described as nothing more than a routine move.

However, Chinese soldiers stationed in Hong Kong are not there "to sit on their hands" if the situation deteriorates, an editorial in the China Daily newspaper said on Friday.

Watch video 02:26

Volunteer medics help injured protesters in Hong Kong

mm, jsi/ng (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Chinese pop stars back Beijing over Hong Kong protests

Patriotic posts have been uploaded from some of the music industry's biggest stars in the region. They are seen as a show of support for China against the demonstrators in Hong Kong. (19.08.2019)  

Hong Kong: Shot fired, water cannon deployed after petrol-bomb attack

A Hong Kong police officer has fired his weapon to disperse angry demonstrators chasing him with rods. Police confirmed that 36 people were arrested after peaceful protest turned violent. (25.08.2019)  

Joshua Wong: Carrie Lam 'incapable' of leading Hong Kong

Speaking to DW, activist Joshua Wong said the city's Chief Executive Lam must step down following orders to shoot at people protesting the extradition law. Lam's attitude is also symptomatic of China's interference. (18.06.2019)  

China: British consulate worker Simon Cheng released

The 28-year-old had been in Chinese custody for more than two weeks. He had been accused of violating public security management regulations while in the city of Shenzhen, just across the bay from Hong Kong. (24.08.2019)  

West reluctant to criticize China over Hong Kong stance

Clashes in Hong Kong have grown more violent and Beijing has ramped up its intimidation tactics as protests enter their 11th week. But so far, the West has shied away from openly chiding China. (14.08.2019)  

Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know

The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong: 'We will never step backward'  

Volunteer medics help injured protesters in Hong Kong  

Related content

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong: 'We will never step backward' 14.08.2019

Hong Kong student activist Joshua Wong says the protests would continue even if the extradition bill were withdrawn: "We hope to have genuine universal suffrage," he told DW. "That's the fundamental right enjoyed by people who live in Europe since the last century, but Hong Kong still has a long path toward democracy — and we will never step backward."

Accountants in Hong Kong join protest 23.08.2019

Hong Kong is one of the biggest centers for banking and finance in Asia, with huge numbers of accountants to match. On Friday, they became the latest profession to publicly back the pro-democracy movement.

Hongkong | Menschenkette

Hong Kong protesters form a 'Baltic chain' across the city 23.08.2019

Activists in Hong Kong have locked hands across the city, echoing protests in the USSR three decades ago. Meanwhile, a Chinese daily reported a detained UK consulate official had been "soliciting prostitutes."

Advertisement