Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested on Friday ahead of another weekend of planned protests.

The 22-year-old earlier this year served two months in jail over his role in the 2014 "Umbrella Movement" protests against a Beijing initiative to screen candidates for the city's top executive.

On Friday he was detained once more.

Wong's political party, Demosisto, said on its official Twitter account: "Our secretary-general was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station. He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight. Our lawyers following the case now."

Three months of mainly peaceful protests started earlier this summer when Hong Kong's chief executive, Carrie Lam, with support from Beijing, tried to enact an extradition bill that would have allowed individuals from Hong Kong accused of having committed crimes in mainland China to be extradited and tried there. Wong has been calling on Lam to quit.

After widespread outrage, Lam relented, suspending the act, but many protesters wanted it permanently abolished. Since they started, the protests grew to include calls for more democracy in Hong Kong and an inquiry into allegations of police violence.

Saturday's rally, which had been banned by authorities, was to mark the fifth anniversary of Beijing's denial of universal suffrage in Hong Kong. That ruling led to the Umbrella Movement, which was led mainly by young protesters including Wong.

On Thursday, China brought fresh troops into Hong Kong in what it described as nothing more than a routine move.

However, Chinese soldiers stationed in Hong Kong are not there "to sit on their hands" if the situation in Hong Kong deteriorates, an editorial in the China Daily newspaper said on Friday.

jsi/sms (AFP, Reuters)

