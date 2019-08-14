 Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested | News | DW | 30.08.2019

News

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested

The pro-democracy activist was "suddenly pushed into a car" and taken to a police station. Civil unrest has been ongoing in Hong Kong for several months as China tries to tighten its grip on the territory.

Still DW Interview Hongkong Joshua Wong

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested on Friday ahead of another weekend of planned protests.

The 22-year-old earlier this year served two months in jail over his role in the 2014 "Umbrella Movement" protests against a Beijing initiative to screen candidates for the city's top executive.

On Friday he was detained once more.

Wong's political party, Demosisto, said on its official Twitter account: "Our secretary-general was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station. He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight. Our lawyers following the case now."

Three months of mainly peaceful protests started earlier this summer when Hong Kong's chief executive, Carrie Lam, with support from Beijing, tried to enact an extradition bill that would have allowed individuals from Hong Kong accused of having committed crimes in mainland China to be extradited and tried there. After widespread outrage, Lam relented, suspending the act, but many protesters wanted it permanently abolished.

Wong has been calling on Lam to quit throughout the unrest.

On Thursday, China brought fresh troops into Hong Kong in what it described as nothing more than a routine move.

However, Chinese soldiers stationed in Hong Kong are not there "to sit on their hands" if the situation in Hong Kong deteriorates, an editorial in the China Daily newspaper said on Friday.

jsi/sms (AFP, Reuters)

