 Hong Kong court rejects bid to suspend mask ban | News | DW | 06.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong court rejects bid to suspend mask ban

A Hong Kong judge has rejected a bid from the city's pro-democracy legislators to suspend the government's ban on wearing face masks at protests. Further demonstrations are planned in defiance of the ban.

Protesters with masks and umbrellas carry a banner as they march through the streets (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/SOPA Images/A. Marzo)

Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong on Sunday failed to secure an immediate injunction against a recent face mask ban for protesters and an end to a government-declared emergency that bypassed the city's legislature.

The legal challenge before Hong Kong's High Court was the second attempt after an initial bid failed on Friday night just hours after Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the ban. 

Hong Kong lawmaker Dennis Kwok had earlier compared the government's emergency powers to absolute monarchies, saying: "This is a Henry VIII situation. This is basically I say what is law ... and I say when that ceases to be law. That's not how our constitution works."

Read more: Hong Kong crisis: What you need to know

The mask ban will need to be approved by the territory's legislative council, which resumes session on October 16. 

While the complainants failed to have the mask ban suspended, they did win a judicial review, which will resume in late October.

Watch video 01:12

Why Hong Kongers are defying face mask ban

Government: Emergency justified by 'extreme violence'

Metro stations partially reopened in parts of the city on Sunday after a day of eerie quiet in public transport hubs and shopping malls. On Friday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers last used in the city more than 50 years ago to try and bring an end to the months of protests against her administration and the government in Beijing.

Lam said the use of emergency powers was justified by the "extreme violence" of Friday's protests, which came after the government implemented a ban on wearing masks to the demonstrations, one of the means participants have to protect themselves from identification and surveillance.

Read more: Anti-mask law: Hong Kong moving toward 'martial law'

  • Large-scale protests in Hong Kong against authorities (AFP/H. Retamal)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Hong Kong dressed in black

    Black, chosen for its association with mourning and sorrow, is the color — or anti-color — of choice for the hundreds of thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets in Hong Kong to fight for more democracy in their metropolis. Counter-protesters aligning with the city's pro-Beijing mayor chose white to distinguish themselves.

  • 2014 protests in Hong Kong (AFP/Getty Images/A. Wallace)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Hong Kong's yellow umbrella revolution

    Hong Kong's protests have not always been in black and white. Back in 2014 during the so-called Umbrella Revolution, when protesters demanded fully free elections and other democratic reforms for their semi-autonomous city, yellow umbrellas were the symbolic item of choice. Protesters used them to fend off tear gas released by police.

  • Ukraine's Orange Revolution (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Dolzhenko)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Ukraine's orange crush

    Replacing the color red, which many associate with communism in the Soviet Union, orange was the color of choice for the opposition during Ukraine's "Orange Revolution" in 2004. For 17 days in the harsh Ukrainian winter, members of different social classes came together on behalf of opposition candidate Viktor Yushenko.

  • Protest against the military government in Myanmar 2007, a large group of people led by monks in saffron-colored robes and with shaved heads (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    The Saffron Revolution in Myanmar

    The peaceful 2007 demonstrations in Myanmar became known by the color saffron — the typical hue of Buddhist monks' robes. At the forefront of the protests against the military government, the monks were joined by students and political activists, including many women.

  • The Yellow Revolution in the Philippines (1986) (imago)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    The Philippines Yellow Revolution

    After three years of demonstrations from 1983 to 1986 against president Ferdinand Marcos and his regime, citizens of the Philippines triumphed in a peaceful revolution. It's commonly referred to as the "Yellow Revolution" for the color of the ribbons protesters held during their gatherings. The image above shows yellow confetti thrown in honor of the revolution's anniversary in 2013.

  • Iran opposition protests (picture-alliance/dpa/Stringer)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Iran's Green Movement

    Green is considered the color of Islam and was chosen by protesters fighting the government during the 2009-2010 elections in Iran: Demonstrators accused the regime of falsifying election results. The regime reacted swiftly, injuring defenseless protesters and arresting around 4000 people. Today, the demonstrations are still referred to as the "Green Movement."

  • Colorful protests in Macedonia (Getty Images/AFP/R. Atanasovski)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Macedonia's Colorful Revolution

    Why choose one color when you can have them all? To protest against the government's decision to call off an investigation into a wiretapping scandal in 2016, Macedonian protesters gathered in the nation's capital in mid-April to show their discontent. Many threw colored paint at government buildings, achieving an effect similar to that of artist Jackson Pollock's famous splatter masterpieces.

  • Dark red carnations and flags on a busy street (picture-alliance/dpa/M. de Almeida)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    The Carnation Revolution in Portugal

    Not only colors but also flowers have come to symbolize significant protests in modern history. After a successful coup in Portugal on April 25, 1974 that ended years of dictatorship, overjoyed citizens celebrated by putting red carnations in the guns of their victorious fighters. It was the blossoming of a new era of democracy in Portugal, followed by similar developments in Spain and Greece.

  • The 2009 protests in Moldova (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Doru)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Moldova's Grape Revolution

    In Moldova, the "Grape Revolution" was the name given to protests of the parliamentary election results in 2009: After the Communist party was successful, demonstrators took to the streets. The name reportedly referenced the country's numerous vineyards. The revolution did not grow to the magnitude of those in other countries once belonging to the Soviet Union, such as Ukraine.

  • Tunisia's Jasmine Revolution (AFP/Getty Images/F. Belaid)

    What do a revolution's colors tell us?

    Tunisia's Jasmine Revolution?

    For 28 days in 2011, Tunisians stormed the streets to protest corruption, unemployment and poor living conditions. Interestingly, the name "Jasmine Revolution" was popular with Western media, but not with Tunisians. Instead, Tunisian's referred to it as the "Dignity Revolution," since the ousting of the previous President Ben Ali in 1987 was also called the "Jasmine Revolution."

    Author: Sarah Hucal


Many have since worn masks in defiance of the ban, and some vented their anger by setting fires, throwing Molotov cocktails and burning the Chinese flag. A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded on Friday when a police officer, who was surrounded by protesters, fired his service weapon. Earlier in the week, another teenager was shot and wounded by police as he attacked an officer as China celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule.

The protests originally began in March in opposition to an extradition bill that has since been scrapped, but they have since come to encompass wider demands. Demonstrators are calling for the democracy promised to them when the territory was handed over to China from Britain in 1997, and fear living under authoritarianism present in mainland China.

Watch video 01:26

Anti-government protests hurt businesses

sri,es/cmk (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Hong Kong protests: 'This discontent is really about China'

More than a million Hong Kongers have taken to the streets to protest against a Beijing-backed extradition bill. But are the rallies more about public anger toward China's role in the city's affairs? (13.06.2019)  

'Hong Kong mob': How mainland Chinese see the democracy movement

For weeks now, hundreds of thousands of people have demonstrated in Hong Kong against the increasing influence of the Beijing government over their region. People in mainland China, however, have little sympathy. (19.08.2019)  

Hong Kong crisis: What you need to know

The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)  

Anti-mask law: Hong Kong moving toward 'martial law'

Hong Kong has passed a new regulation threatening punishment for any protesters caught wearing masks. Expert Willy Lam told DW that the move could have grave consequences for the future of civil liberties in Hong Kong. (04.10.2019)  

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam announces face mask ban

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have marched through Hong Kong's city center after a face mask ban came into effect. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the ban was necessary to "stop the violence." (05.10.2019)  

Hong Kong files charges against teenager shot by police

The 18-year-old shot by police in a protest has been charged with rioting, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Tsang Chi-Kin also faces two additional counts of attacking two police officers. (03.10.2019)  

Hong Kong protesters trash subway station, stage mall rally

Riot police were called after a small masked group vandalized ticket machines and smashed surveillance cameras. A planned airport takeover failed to materialize, but many stores shut when protesters rallied at a mall. (22.09.2019)  

Hong Kong protests continue after night of violence that halted rail services

Protesters continued their pro-democracy demonstrations on Saturday, seemingly galvanized by a ban on the wearing of face masks. Inner-city train lines were halted as protesters vandalized subway stations. (05.10.2019)  

Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Hong Kong to demand lawmakers withdraw a controversial bill. The new law would allow the extradition of suspected criminals to mainland China. (12.06.2019)  

What do a revolution's colors tell us?

From black worn by protesters in Hong Kong to orange donned by Ukraine's demonstrators in 2004, specific colors are often associated with significant protest movements. Here are some of our favorite examples. (16.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Why Hong Kongers are defying face mask ban  

Hong Kong's face mask ban comes into effect  

Anti-government protests hurt businesses  

Related content

Hongkong Proteste

Hong Kong authorities discuss banning face masks 03.10.2019

In Hong Kong, authorities have loosened the rules of engagement for police, allowing them to use more force in dealing with anti-government protests. Plus they are considering a curfew and a ban on face masks. Which has protesters really worried…

Hongkong Proteste

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam announces face mask ban 05.10.2019

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have marched through Hong Kong's city center after a face mask ban came into effect. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the ban was necessary to "stop the violence."

Honkong Tseung Kwan-U-Bahn-Station nach den Protesten

Hong Kong protests continue after night of violence that halted rail services 05.10.2019

Protesters continued their pro-democracy demonstrations on Saturday, seemingly galvanized by a ban on the wearing of face masks. Inner-city train lines were halted as protesters vandalized subway stations.

Advertisement