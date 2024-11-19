Hong Kong court jails 45 pro-democracy activists

Freedom of SpeechHong KongHong Kong court jails 45 pro-democracy activistsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFreedom of SpeechHong KongMatthew Mannion11/19/2024November 19, 2024Dozens of pro-democracy activists have been convicted of subversion charges under a national security law introduced by Beijing. The European Union has called the sentencing another blow to Hong Kong's fundamental freedoms. https://p.dw.com/p/4n9l0Advertisement