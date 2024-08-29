Hong Kong convicts two ex-editors at Stand News of sedition

Breaking
Hong Kong convicts two ex-editors at Stand News of seditionAugust 29, 2024
Two former editors at Hong Kong's now-defunct Stand News media outlet were on Thursday found guilty of conspiring to publish seditious material, a crime that could carry a maximum jail term of two years.
The case is seen as indicative of the future of media freedom in the city under Chinese rule, to which it returned in 1997.
Stand News was one of the last media outlets in the city to openly criticize the government amid a crackdown on dissent that followed massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.
The two convicted journalists, Stand News former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and former acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam. were arrested in December 2021.
