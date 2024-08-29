Hong Kong convicts two ex-editors at Stand News of sedition

A Hong Kong court has found two editors at the shuttered Stand News media outlet guilty of sedition. It is the first sedition conviction of journalists since the territory was handed to China from Britain in 1997.

Two former editors at Hong Kong's now-defunct Stand News media outlet were on Thursday found guilty of conspiring to publish seditious material, a crime that could carry a maximum jail term of two years.

The case is seen as indicative of the future of media freedom in the city under Chinese rule, to which it returned in 1997.

Stand News was one of the last media outlets in the city to openly criticize the government amid a crackdown on dissent that followed massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The two convicted journalists, Stand News former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and former acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam. were arrested in December 2021.

More to follow.

