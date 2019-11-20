Hong Kong: China slams US bill backing protesters

In a nod to pro-democracy protesters, US Congress has passed two bills supporting human rights in Hong Kong. China has threatened unspecified countermeasures if the bills become law.
China urged US President Donald Trump on Thursday to veto two bills designed to support human rights in Hong Kong, renewing a threat to take unspecified retaliatory steps if the bills are signed into law.
"This bill sends the wrong signal to those violent criminals and its substance seeks to throw Hong Kong into chaos or even to destroy Hong Kong outright,'' Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday during a visit from US Defense Secretary William Cohen.
"If the US continues to make the wrong moves, China will be taking strong countermeasures for sure," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.
US lawmakers on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed the two bills, sending a warning to China over eroding freedoms in the semi-autonomous territory that could strain US-China trade talks.
Read more: Hong Kong: Will violence kill the pro-democracy movement?
Threatening trade status
The House of Representatives passed The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act by 417 to 1, a day after the Senate unanimously adopted the measure that backs protesters in the territory that has seen nearly six months of pro-democracy demonstrations.
The legislation, which drew anger from Beijing when it cleared the Senate, requires the US State Department to annually review whether the semi-autonomous Chinese territory retains enough freedoms to qualify for special trade status that helps support the city's status as a financial center.
It also threatens sanctions against officials responsible for human rights abuses in Hong Kong.
The measure now heads to Trump for a signature. The White House has not said whether the president will approve the bill, but it enjoys a veto-proof majority in Congress that will likely factor into Trump's calculation.
The House also unanimously passed a bill, which was also unanimously backed by the Senate on Tuesday, that would ban the sale of crowd control devices such as tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun guns.
Read more: Germany should stop aiding Chinese military, Amnesty warns
Bills overshadow trade talks
The bills add kindling to months-long US-China trade talks that have sparked concerns over slowing global economic growth.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2% in early morning trading, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 1.5%.
Hong Kong's turmoil nears six months of increasingly violent pro-democracy protests triggered by a now-shelved bill that would have allowed extraditions to China. The protests broadened into a movement calling for democratic reforms, and has been driven by concerns that China is encroaching on freedoms in Hong Kong that are not enjoyed on the mainland.
rs, cw/stb (AFP, Reuters, AP)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
There's an apocalyptic feeling in Hong Kong. Dialogue between the city-state's government and the protesters seems further off than ever. DW's Frank Sieren says officials don't seem to have the will to find a compromise. (20.11.2019)
Strife-torn Hong Kong's economy plunged into recession in the third quarter, falling 3.2% between July and September. Its administration blames "local social incidents" — a reference to 5 months of pro-democracy unrest. (15.11.2019)
Dozens of anti-government protesters are still holed up inside a Hong Kong university after hundreds had fled deteriorating conditions. Authorities have warned that police may fire live rounds to clear the area. (20.11.2019)
The months-long unrest in Hong Kong has been escalating over the past few weeks. Mainland China's state-run media sharply criticize the protesters' actions and also blame Western media for their "biased" reporting. (19.11.2019)
China and the US appear to have different views on the details of a still-unagreed trade deal. The tit-for-tat tariffs are hurting both countries and economist Jeffrey Schott told DW both sides hope for a ceasefire. (11.11.2019)
The German military plans to train 11 Chinese soldiers in 2020. In the light of protests in Hong Kong, Human rights group Amnesty International and activist Joshua Wong urged Berlin to take a stand against Beijing. (17.11.2019)