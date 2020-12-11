Hong Kong charges Jimmy Lai under national security law

Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the city's national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security, according to local media reports.

Lai, who founded the Apple Daily tabloid, is the most high-profile person to be charged under the law since it was implemented in June.

Lai is an ardent critic of Beijing, and a frequent visitor to Washington, where he has met officials including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to rally support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

Lai, 73, was also arrested under the security law in August. He and two executives of Next Digital, the company that operates the Apple Daily newspaper, were later charged for fraud over accusations that they violated lease terms on office space for the company. Lai was denied bail earlier this month.

Local media TVB and Cable TV said Lai had been charged with two offenses while NOW TV said Lai's charges stemmed from seeking sanctions against Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's sweeping security law has been condemned by the West and human rights groups as a tool to quash dissent. Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing say it is necessary to tackle holes in national security exposed by months of sometimes violent anti-government protests last year.

lc/rt (AP, Reuters)