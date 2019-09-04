 Hong Kong: Carrie Lam withdraws controversial extradition bill | News | DW | 04.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong: Carrie Lam withdraws controversial extradition bill

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has caved into pressure from protesters by withdrawing the bill. Speaking in a video statement Lam cited the need to "allay public concerns."

A big screen in Hong Kong showing Carrie Lam announcing the withdrawal of the extradition bill

Carrie Lam has withdrawn the bill that triggered mass protests, confirming earlier reports from the South China Morning Post, Cable TV and online news portal HK01.

"The government will formally withdraw the bill in order to fully allay public concerns," chief executive Carrie Lam said in a video statement released via her office.

The bill, which sparked months of violent protests, would have allowed individuals from Hong Kong accused of having committed crimes in mainland China to be extradited and tried there. 

Watch video 02:11

Police and protesters clash at Hong Kong subway

In response to the earlier reports that the bill would be withdrawn, Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index, the Hang Seng, rose by nearly 4%.

Too little, too late?

During the public announcement Lam also pledged that the government will follow up on the recommendations of the Hong Kong Independent Police Complaints Council report into police brutality. If this happens Lam will address another of the main demands from Hong Kong protesters. Over 1000 protesters have been arrested during the protests and many injured.

However, for Joshua Wong, a prominent pro-democracy activist, the measure to withdraw the bill was "too little, too late." He  called the move a "tactic" and urged the world not to be deceived by the Hong Kong and the Beijing governments. He added "They have conceded nothing in fact, and a full-scale clampdown is on the way."

Ongoing protests

Lam had already declared that the bill was "dead" and a "total failure,"yet no legal steps had been taken to follow up on her statements.

Protests and increasingly violent clashes between police and protesters in the former British territory are ongoing. The weekend was marred by some of the worst violence since unrest escalated more than three months ago, with protesters burning barricades and throwing petrol bombs, and police retaliating with water cannon, tear gas and batons.

The catalyst for the unrest was a paper by the Hong Kong's Securtiy Bureau, which it submitted to the city's legislature. It proposed amendments to extradition laws that would provide for case-by-case extraditions to mainland China.

Opponents of the bill view this as a breach to the "one country, two systems" principle, which was implemented following the UK returning its former territory to China in 1997.

  • Hong Kong protest against proposed extradition law (Getty Images/AFP/D. de la Rey)

    Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters

    Shopping takes a back seat

    Hong Kong's busy shopping streets were packed with protesters angry at plans by the city's pro-Beijing government to allow extraditions to China. The proposals have sparked the biggest public backlash in years, bringing out several hundred thousand residents and prompting a huge security operation.

  • Protesters hands are tied in chains (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

    Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters

    Students in chains

    Several students wore chains and prison clothes to symbolize their opposition to the new legislation. The prospect of renditions to mainland China is a step too far for pro-democracy campaigners, who have demanded that Hong Kong keep the autonomy and freedoms guaranteed when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.

  • Protester holds up a sign (picture-alliance/AP PHoto/V. Yu)

    Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters

    New rules open to abuse

    The changes to extradition rules are meant to simplify the process for suspects to be transferred between Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and mainland China — as well as other countries where there is no extradition treaty. But opponents of the plan are concerned about the fairness and transparency of the Chinese court system and the risk of charges being contrived against Beijing's dissenters.

  • Protesters hold up placards calling for Carrie Lam to step down (Getty Images/AFP/D. de la Rey)

    Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters

    Carry off Carrie

    Many protesters carried red banners depicting the faces of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary for Security John Lee, alongside slogans demanding they step down. One protester held a sign reading "Carry off Carrie." Lam has tweaked the proposals but has refused to withdraw the bill, saying it is vital to plug a long-standing "loophole."

  • A Hong Kong street turns into a sea of red with protesters waving banners (picture-alliance/AP PHoto/V. Yu)

    Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters

    Amendments 'not enough'

    The government has attempted to address criticism by reducing the number of offenses eligible for extradition — removing nine economic crimes — as well as limiting the new law to offenses that carry prison sentences of seven years or more. The measure is also only applicable on a case-by-case basis. Requests will only be considered from China's top prosecuting authority.

  • Protesters gather in a park ahead of a rally through the streets (Getty Images/AFP/D. de la Rey)

    Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters

    Widespread resistance

    Opposition to the proposed legislation has mobilized several sections of Hong Kong's community, including usually pro-establishment business people, lawyers, students, pro-democracy figures and religious groups. Many people told the international media on Sunday that this was their first time attending a protest. Outspoken pro-democracy activists, meanwhile, warned they may have to flee abroad.

  • Protest in Sydney against the Hong Kong extradition law (Reuters/A. Bevege)

    Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters

    Protesters battle goes global

    Similar protests took place all over the world, including in Taipei, London, New York and Chicago. More than 1,000 demonstrators rallied in Sydney on Sunday in opposition to the plan, worried at the prospect that expatriates could be seized by Chinese authorities as they travel through Hong Kong. Foreign governments have also criticized the new law.

    Author: Nik Martin


km/ng  (Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Sieren's China: In Hong Kong, it's time for compromise

Beijing is not doing itself any favors with its current tactics dealing with protesters in Hong Kong. Frank Sieren thinks the concerns of the protesters should be addressed and resolved. (30.08.2019)  

Hong Kong protesters ask Angela Merkel for support

Activist Joshua Wong urged the German Chancellor to use her trip to China to speak on behalf of pro-democracy protesters. Meanwhile, reports suggest Lam is expected to withdraw the controversial extradition bill. (04.09.2019)  

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam: Extradition bill is 'dead'

The pro-Beijing leader said her government's handling of the controversial extradition bill had been a "total failure." Pro-democracy protesters said they would continue to rally until the bill was officially withdrawn. (09.07.2019)  

Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know

The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)  

Hong Kong airport cancels flights as protests continue

Officials have canceled flights at Hong Kong's airport. The territory's leader says demonstrations could push Hong Kong "down a path of no return" and claimed that protesters had created "a state of panic and chaos." (13.08.2019)  

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters

Hong Kong's biggest rally in 15 years has brought hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets in defiance of plans to allow suspects to be extradited to China. The proposals have been widely denounced. (09.06.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Police and protesters clash at Hong Kong subway  

Related content

Joshua Wong

Hong Kong protesters ask Angela Merkel for support 04.09.2019

Activist Joshua Wong urged the German Chancellor to use her trip to China to speak on behalf of pro-democracy protesters. Meanwhile, reports suggest Lam is expected to withdraw the controversial extradition bill.

Hong Kong Protests

Hong Kong students boycott classes, hold rallies 02.09.2019

Thousands of students have rallied in Hong Kong on the first day of classes after the summer break. This follows a weekend during which police used some of their harshest force yet in over three months of demonstrations.

Joshua Wong Hongkong Aktivist Protest

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong released on bail after arrest 30.08.2019

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was released hours after police "forcefully" pushed him into a car. It has emerged that Beijing rejected the Hong Kong government's plans to withdraw a controversial extradition bill.

Advertisement