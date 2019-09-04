Hong Kong: Carrie Lam withdraws controversial extradition bill

Carrie Lam has withdrawn the bill that triggered mass protests, confirming earlier reports from the South China Morning Post, Cable TV and online news portal HK01.

"The government will formally withdraw the bill in order to fully allay public concerns," chief executive Carrie Lam said in a video statement released via her office.

The bill, which sparked months of violent protests, would have allowed individuals from Hong Kong accused of having committed crimes in mainland China to be extradited and tried there.

In response to the earlier reports that the bill would be withdrawn, Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index, the Hang Seng, rose by nearly 4%.

Too little, too late?

During the public announcement Lam also pledged that the government will follow up on the recommendations of the Hong Kong Independent Police Complaints Council report into police brutality. If this happens Lam will address another of the main demands from Hong Kong protesters. Over 1000 protesters have been arrested during the protests and many injured.

However, for Joshua Wong, a prominent pro-democracy activist, the measure to withdraw the bill was "too little, too late." He called the move a "tactic" and urged the world not to be deceived by the Hong Kong and the Beijing governments. He added "They have conceded nothing in fact, and a full-scale clampdown is on the way."

Ongoing protests

Lam had already declared that the bill was "dead" and a "total failure,"yet no legal steps had been taken to follow up on her statements.

Protests and increasingly violent clashes between police and protesters in the former British territory are ongoing. The weekend was marred by some of the worst violence since unrest escalated more than three months ago, with protesters burning barricades and throwing petrol bombs, and police retaliating with water cannon, tear gas and batons.

The catalyst for the unrest was a paper by the Hong Kong's Securtiy Bureau, which it submitted to the city's legislature. It proposed amendments to extradition laws that would provide for case-by-case extraditions to mainland China.

Opponents of the bill view this as a breach to the "one country, two systems" principle, which was implemented following the UK returning its former territory to China in 1997.

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters Shopping takes a back seat Hong Kong's busy shopping streets were packed with protesters angry at plans by the city's pro-Beijing government to allow extraditions to China. The proposals have sparked the biggest public backlash in years, bringing out several hundred thousand residents and prompting a huge security operation.

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters Students in chains Several students wore chains and prison clothes to symbolize their opposition to the new legislation. The prospect of renditions to mainland China is a step too far for pro-democracy campaigners, who have demanded that Hong Kong keep the autonomy and freedoms guaranteed when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters New rules open to abuse The changes to extradition rules are meant to simplify the process for suspects to be transferred between Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and mainland China — as well as other countries where there is no extradition treaty. But opponents of the plan are concerned about the fairness and transparency of the Chinese court system and the risk of charges being contrived against Beijing's dissenters.

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters Carry off Carrie Many protesters carried red banners depicting the faces of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary for Security John Lee, alongside slogans demanding they step down. One protester held a sign reading "Carry off Carrie." Lam has tweaked the proposals but has refused to withdraw the bill, saying it is vital to plug a long-standing "loophole."

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters Amendments 'not enough' The government has attempted to address criticism by reducing the number of offenses eligible for extradition — removing nine economic crimes — as well as limiting the new law to offenses that carry prison sentences of seven years or more. The measure is also only applicable on a case-by-case basis. Requests will only be considered from China's top prosecuting authority.

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters Widespread resistance Opposition to the proposed legislation has mobilized several sections of Hong Kong's community, including usually pro-establishment business people, lawyers, students, pro-democracy figures and religious groups. Many people told the international media on Sunday that this was their first time attending a protest. Outspoken pro-democracy activists, meanwhile, warned they may have to flee abroad.

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters Protesters battle goes global Similar protests took place all over the world, including in Taipei, London, New York and Chicago. More than 1,000 demonstrators rallied in Sydney on Sunday in opposition to the plan, worried at the prospect that expatriates could be seized by Chinese authorities as they travel through Hong Kong. Foreign governments have also criticized the new law. Author: Nik Martin



