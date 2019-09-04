Hong Kong: Carrie Lam withdraws controversial extradition bill

Carrie Lam has withdrawn the bill that triggered mass protests, confirming earlier reports from the South China Morning Post, Cable TV and online news portal HK01.

"The government will formally withdraw the bill in order to fully allay public concerns," chief executive Carrie Lam said in a video statement released via her office.

The bill, which sparked months of violent protests, would have allowed individuals from Hong Kong accused of having committed crimes in mainland China to be extradited and tried there.

Watch video 02:11 Police and protesters clash at Hong Kong subway

In response to the earlier reports that the bill would be withdrawn, Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index, the Hang Seng, rose by nearly 4%.

Too little, too late?

However, for Joshua Wong, a prominent pro-democracy activist, the measure to withdraw the bill was "too little, too late." He called the move a "tactic" and urged the world not to be deceived by the Hong Kong and the Beijing governments. He added "They have conceded nothing in fact, and a full-scale clampdown is on the way."

Ongoing protests

Lam had already declared that the bill was "dead" and a "total failure,"yet no legal steps had been taken to follow up on her statements.

Protests and increasingly violent clashes between police and protesters in the former British territory are ongoing. The weekend was marred by some of the worst violence since unrest escalated more than three months ago, with protesters burning barricades and throwing petrol bombs, and police retaliating with water cannon, tear gas and batons.

The catalyst for the unrest was a paper by the Hong Kong's Securtiy Bureau, which it submitted to the city's legislature. It proposed amendments to extradition laws that would provide for case-by-case extraditions to mainland China.

Opponents of the bill view this as a breach to the "one country, two systems" principle, which was implemented following the UK returning its former territory to China in 1997.

