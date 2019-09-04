Hong Kong: Carrie Lam to withdraw controversial extradition bill

Carrie Lam will formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill on Wednesday afternoon, reports from the South China Morning Post, Cable TV and online news portal HK01 suggest.

Several sources report that Lam has scheduled a meeting with lawmakers, but had not revealed what would be discussed.

Carrie Lam will 'formally lay out a plan to withdraw the bill' according to William Yang, DW correspondent in Hong Kong. He added that she is also expected to announce a fact-finding mission into police brutality, which is one of the key demands from protesters.

The bill, which sparked months of violent protests, would have allowed individuals from Hong Kong accused of having committed crimes in mainland China to be extradited and tried there.

In response, Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index, the Hang Seng, rose by more than 4%.

Ongoing protests

Protests in the former British territory have been ongoing, leading to violent clashes between police and protesters. The weekend was marred by some of the worst violence since unrest escalated more than three months ago, with protesters burning barricades and throwing petrol bombs, and police retaliating with water cannon, tear gas and batons.

The catalyst for the unrest was a paper by the Hong Kong's Securtiy Bureau, which it submitted to the city's legislature. It proposed amendments to extradition laws that would provide for case-by-case extraditions to mainland China.

km/ng (Reuters, AFP, AP)