 Hong Kong braces for fresh protests as tensions mount | News | DW | 17.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong braces for fresh protests as tensions mount

Members of China's paramilitary police practiced crowd control in a stadium near Hong Kong as the city prepared for a new wave of protests. Activists hope to regain their stride after violence at Hong Kong airport.

Hong Kong protesters at Chater Garden (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fischer)

Several thousand people attended a student-led rally in Hong Kong's Chater Garden on Friday, opening a series of protests in various parts of the one-time UK colony.

No violent incidents were reported at the pro-democracy rally, which was held with police permission at a public square at the city's financial district.

Activists have announced several more rallies, including a Saturday demo in two harborside districts popular with tourists from mainland China. A separate, pro-government gathering under the slogan "Save Hong Kong" has also been scheduled for Saturday.

Observers expect the biggest crowd of pro-democracy would gather on Sunday for a rally organized by the Civil Human Rights Front, a protest organization that advocates non-violence.

Woman holds up Power to the People placard in Hong Kong (Reuters/A. Wang)

The Friday rally was held under slogan 'Stand with Hong Kong, Power to the People'

"This coming Sunday should be another million-strong march," prominent pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo said on Facebook. Organizers have seen record-breaking crowds come out in support of the ten-week protest movement.

"Hong Kong people can't be defeated, Hong Kongers soldier on," Mo added.

Paramilitaries train in Shenzen

A large turnout would help the organizers move past this week's violent incidents at Hong Kong airport, which saw protesters beat up two men they suspected of being Chinese agents. Airport officials were also forced to cancel thousands of flights due to the unrest.

Beijing slammed the violence and warned that the protests were showing the "sprouts of terrorism."

Watch video 01:23

China cranks up rhetoric on Hong Kong

At the same time, Chinese state media published images of troops and armored personnel carriers in Shenzen, the region separated from Hong Kong by the Sham Chun river. The central government said the exercises have been planned earlier and are not a direct reaction to the Hong Kong unrest.

However, members of China's paramilitary People's Armed Police were seen marching and practicing crowd control tactics at a sport complex in Shenzhen.

Yes to rally, no to city march

At a press conference, Hong Kong police commander Yeung Man-pun was asked if his forces were capable of controlling the situation or if the intervention from the mainland was becoming inevitable.

"I can tell you we're confident the police have the capability to maintain law and order," he responded.

The US has urged China not to send in troops, with US President Donald Trump calling on China's Xi Jinping to settle the crisis "humanely." 

Hong Kong authorities allowed the protesters to gather in a park on Hong Kong island, but not to march through the city. In the past, protesters have ignored such limits, leading to scuffles with the police.

Watch video 00:19

Trump: 'The Hong Kong thing is a very tough situation'

dj/kl (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Hong Kong protests: China holds exercises near border

The exercises are likely meant to send a message from Beijing to pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, although analysts believe the Chinese government is unlikely to send in forces to intervene in the demonstrations. (15.08.2019)  

Hong Kong airport: Flights resume after violent protests

Hong Kong airport has reopened after being shut down by two days of violent clashes between police and protesters. Airport authorities said they had obtained a judicial order to stop further protests. (14.08.2019)  

Hong Kong citizens stage huge rally against China extradition plan

Police have clashed with protesters in Hong Kong during a massive rally against a bill to extradite prisoners to mainland China. Organizers claim more than 1 million people took part in the demo. (09.06.2019)  

Trump tells China to address Hong Kong protests before talking trade

Donald Trump has suggested China resolve ongoing tension with Hong Kong before hashing out a trade deal with the US. The remarks follow his decision earlier this week to postpone imposing further tariffs on Beijing. (15.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

China cranks up rhetoric on Hong Kong  

Trump: 'The Hong Kong thing is a very tough situation'  

Related content

Rupert Hogg

Cathay Pacific CEO quits over Hong Kong protest blowback 16.08.2019

Rupert Hogg is the first major corporate casualty of the Hong Kong protests, as firms face pressure to support Beijing. The airline has been forced to clamp down after some of its staff joined the protests.

China Militärfahrzeuge in Shenzhen an der Grenze zu Hongkong

Hong Kong protests: China holds exercises near border 15.08.2019

The exercises are likely meant to send a message from Beijing to pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, although analysts believe the Chinese government is unlikely to send in forces to intervene in the demonstrations.

China USA Donald Trump & Xi Jinping | Treffen mit Wirtschaftsführern in Peking

Trump tells China to address Hong Kong protests before talking trade 15.08.2019

Donald Trump has suggested China resolve ongoing tension with Hong Kong before hashing out a trade deal with the US. The remarks follow his decision earlier this week to postpone imposing further tariffs on Beijing.

Advertisement