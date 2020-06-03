Hong Kong bans Tiananmen massacre vigil citing coronavirus crisis

DW: Hong Kong authorities say the ban on this year's Tiananmen vigil is due to coronavirus restrictions. Do you really think it is the case?

Lee Cheuk-Yan: The vigil symbolizes the "one country, two systems" and represents Hong Kong people's right to denounce the Communist Party's brutality during the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

The Chinese government recently revealed its national security law for Hong Kong. I think the ban on the Tiananmen vigil is a political move by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who wants to express her loyalty to Beijing.

At the same time, it is also quite convenient for the Hong Kong government to ban the vigil as restrictions on public gatherings [due to the coronavirus pandemic] are still in place. It's a perfect excuse for the government.

It is an absurd excuse though. Schools have reopened and businesses have resumed operations in Hong Kong. But the authorities are determined to ban all kinds of public gatherings, including rallies against the national security law.

By banning the vigil, the authorities want to tell the world that Hong Kong now has a "one country, one system." People are losing the freedom that they enjoyed over the last three decades.

Do you think the vigil will be allowed next year?

After the enforcement of the national security law in Hong Kong, all remaining freedom in the city will be taken away.

Who will have the authority to interpret what constitutes sedition, subversion, foreign intervention or terrorism? It's the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). If courts in Hong Kong make a judgment contrary to the wishes of the CCP, Beijing can always reinterpret the Basic Law. Depending on the interpretation of the word "subversion," they could jail human rights lawyers, intellectuals, or even people selling wine to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre.

You played a key role in the 1989 June Fourth Movement in Beijing. At the time, Hong Kong was a safe haven for student activists from China. What is now left of the movement?

The June Fourth Movement in 1989 was a touching moment for all people in Hong Kong. It was a political awakening for many Hong Kongers.

Another historical moment for Hong Kong was the "Operation Yellowbird." The Hong Kong-based operation offered refuge for students and pro-democracy activists in the city. It created a special image for Hong Kong.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Goddess of Democracy As the sun rises at Tiananmen Square, protesters build a 10-meter (33-foot) Goddess of Democracy statue out of foam and paper-mache over a metal armature. In the early morning of June 4, soldiers backed by tanks and armored cars toppled the statue, which had stood directly facing the Mao portrait at the Forbidden City.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Singing Police Woman In the often tense days leading up to the Chinese government crackdown, local citizens often gave gifts to soldiers and police officials. Sometimes troops would sing patriotic songs with demonstrators. In this picture, a policewoman sings out loud in Tiananmen Square a few days before troops retook control of the area and crushed the democratic movement.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Struggle A woman is caught in the middle of a scuffle between pro-democracy protesters and People's Liberation Army soldiers near the Great Hall of The People on June 3, 1989, the day before one of the bloodiest military crackdowns of the 20th century. Later that night, the 38th Army would open fire on unarmed civilians overtaking the occupied Tiananmen Square.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Captured weapons Thousands of protesters surround a bus with a display of captured weapons just days prior to the crackdown. During the government's enforcement of martial law, soldiers and the public performed a delicate dance of give and take. Sometimes protesters offered gifts to soldiers and sometimes troops withdrew.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Fight for democracy In the late evening of June 3, a group of protesters cornered an armored personnel carrier at the gates of the Great Hall of The People. It had just crashed through barricades of street dividers, which the crowds had put up to stop the advance of military vehicles. At the same time, soldiers were preparing to open fire on the demonstrators a short distance away.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Burning APC On the late evening of June 3, protestors set fire to an armored personnel carrier on the Chang'an Avenue near Tiananmen Square. The picture was the last image before photographer Jeff Widener was struck in the face by a stray protestor brick. Though he sustained a serious concussion, The Nikon F3 titanium camera absorbed the blow sparing his life.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Firing on crowds On June 4, a truck manned by People's Liberation Army troops patrol down the Chang'an Avenue in front of the Beijing Hotel the day after the bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy supporters. A similar truck full of soldiers had shot tourists standing in the lobby of the Beijing Hotel that day.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 'Tank Man' A lone man with shopping bags walks to the center of Beijing's Chang'an Avenue and temporarily stops the advance of Chinese tanks a day after the crackdown. Over two decades later, the fate of the man is still a mystery. The incident has come to symbolize the events at Tiananmen Square and is considered one of the most iconic images ever taken.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Dead heroes On June 5, a group of people at the Chang’an Avenue show a picture of protesters lying dead at a local morgue after having been shot by Chinese soldiers of the 38th Army during the recapture of Tiananmen Square. The troops used expanding bullets which created larger wounds. At least 300 civilians were killed, according to Amnesty International.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Sweepers The remains of a burned-out bus on Beijing’s Chang’an Avenue as two women sweep up debris following the massacre. The demonstrations led to widespread burning of buses and military vehicles, which left several soldiers dead or injured.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Guarding Mao Soldiers and a tank stand guard in front of the Forbidden City and across from the occupied Tiananmen Square a few days after the riots.

Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989 Brothers in arms Associated Press photographers Jeff Widener (left) and Liu Heung Shing pose in front of Beijing's Forbidden City in late May 1989 just days before the Chinese government's military crackdown at Tiananmen Square.



We have always tried to fight for more democracy, even during British colonial rule. However, the British handed us over to the Chinese Communist Party regime without any guarantee for democracy. Whatever we got is now being trampled upon by Beijing, yet the British government is not doing anything.

We want people to remember the 30-year-long tradition of the Tiananmen vigil. The momentum of this event becomes stronger every year. The vigil also represents Hong Kong people's persistent fight for democracy in China.

Your organization called on Hong Kong people to continue the June Fourth tradition by organizing small-scale vigils in different parts of the city. How is it possible when there is a ban in place?

Since we can't hold a rally in Victoria Park, we are asking people to make their own decisions about how they want to commemorate June Fourth. One option is that they can go to any corner of Hong Kong and light a candle. We hope people will light candles across Hong Kong.

Our organization has tried to minimize the risk of violating the restrictions on public gathering amid the pandemic, and we have asked people not to gather in one place. The candle represents remembrance and condemnation of the massacre, and it also symbolizes the current situation in Hong Kong and defiance of the CCP. The candlelight will send a strong message to the world that people in Hong Kong will continue the tradition.

Lee Cheuk-Yan is a former legislator and activist in Hong Kong. He has been the co-organizer of Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigil over the last thirty years.